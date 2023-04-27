Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring could end up having another landowner meeting and election in the near future.
The special improvement district’s board of supervisors sent a set of proposed changes in their operating charter to County Attorney Sherry Sutphen early this year.
They have not heard back from her yet. The biggest change would remove their two landowner-elected seats in favor of a five-member board with all popularly-elected seats.
Landowner-held seats get elected, when terms expire, at special landowner meetings each year. The two largest landowners are AdventHealth Sebring hospital and Tanglewood, a large manufactured home community in the southern end of the district
“We’ll probably have another landowner meeting at this rate,” said David Schumacher, general counsel for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
Under Florida law in place when Sun ‘N Lake was founded, only the county has authority to make such changes. That proposal went to the county for legal review, and has not yet gone before the County Commission for discussion and vote.
The county’s Public Information Office reported on Tuesday that there is no indication, yet, that the matter will go before the Highlands County commission at their meeting next week.
If approved as submitted, the two Sun ‘N Lake supervisors currently holding landowner-elected seats would serve out their terms as originally elected, then could run for reelection under the popular vote.
It’s more than three years since the board voted 3-2 in January 2020 to move toward having all five seats elected by popular vote.
The dissenting votes then were Supervisors Craig Herrick and Mike Gilpin, who had just been elected at that time to landowner seats. Herrick is president of the board now.
They are outnumbered, 3-2, by popularly-elected supervisors, but that hasn’t seemed to affect the decisions as most of the decisions at the meetings have been unanimous.