From their first look at the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors had a question about revenue.
The estimated actual revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $5.04 million. The tentative budget for the coming year estimates revenue at $4.4 million.
Sun ‘N Lake Finance Director Dane Garlinghouse said the difference was approximately $700,000 in insurance funds that the district received in the current fiscal year.
Adjusting for that, he said, brought the estimated revenue back down for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District’s General Fund.
In total, the 2023-24 budget with $4.42 million in revenue has $4.38 million in expenses, for a surplus of just less than $40,000.
In the 2023-24 tentative budget, the district looks to possibly spend $685,397 on administration, up more than $200,000 from the previous year.
Community Services, estimated at $134,142 for the coming year, would be almost $20,000 less than has been paid this year, but Recreation Services, at $405,175 would be a more than $100,000 increase from this year.
Code Enforcement would see an increase to $101,384, almost $13,500 more than this year.
Public Safety would also go up in the coming year, with an estimated budget of $245,262, up more than $50,000 from this year.
Total building and ground maintenance is expected to run $415,214 this coming year, up just short of $100,000 from this year’s cost. Vehicle maintenance would go down in the coming year by more than $20,000 for a total of $42,194.
The special improvement district expects to cut almost $50,000 from the road and drainage budget and spend $1.69 million this year.
Capital improvements in the coming year would amount to $60,000 for administration needs, $50,000 for recreation and $35,000 for roads and drainage.
The coming year’s budget includes a transfer of $154,614 from the reserve for contingency.
Garlinghouse’s preliminary 2023-24 budget estimates utility revenue at just under $3.24 million, most of which will come from meters: $1.07 million from water and $1.55 million from sewers.
Total customer service for the district’s utilities are estimated at $341,559. The total Operations estimate is $2.2 million, and the utilities reserve/contingency fund is $30,027.
Under Capital Projects and Equipment, operations projects would cost $520,000 and equipment would be $142,000, for a total of $662,000.
All told, the utility fund expenses will run at just $1 more than revenue.
The golf course proposed 2023-24 budget estimates $4.97 million in revenue, of which $1.4 million would be memberships and $1.42 million would be greens fees.
Total food and beverage revenue is estimated at $1.64 million, and non-operating revenue would be a $40,000 transfer from the General Fund.
The total gross margin, the amount left over after subtracting direct costs, would be $4.12 million.
Total operating and capital expenses for the golf course are estimated at $4.06 million, of which $3.8 million will be operating expenses.
Within the operating expenses, $269,000 would go to payroll, $426,545 to general and administrative costs, $806,650 to total maintenance costs and $187,800.
Remaining costs would be $92,475 for marketing and sales, $86,600 for leases and other expenses, and $62,800 for total golf operating expenses.