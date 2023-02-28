SEBRING — After getting a full study from KDL Underground and Development Inc. about their hydrants, Sun ‘N Lake officials have, reportedly, managed to correct any problems.
“We’ve got the worst done,” General Manager Dan Stegall told the Board of Supervisors.
For the most part, the hydrants in the special improvement district were in good condition, according to the report. Stegall said that out of 416 hydrants tested, 384 were in “good” condition.
Of the rest, 26 were listed as “fair” and six as “poor.”
The valves serving the hydrants, he said, included 62 in “fair” condition and 32 in “poor” condition, meaning they were leaking.
“That’s OK as long as the hydrant [itself] is shut off,” Stegall said. “We need to start replacing valves.”
He said that involves notifying everyone on the street when they’ll have their water shut off for a valve replacement, and making sure that all of the underground valves have concrete pads over them to prevent damage from heavy equipment.
Currently, Stegall said, the district has 254 valves without protective pads. Those are being poured, he said.
The report mirrored a preliminary report KDL officials did earlier this month, stating that the majority of Sun ‘N Lake’s hydrants were working well. Some needed paint and some had valve issues, and some needed a 2-by-2-foot concrete pad poured over their underground valves, to protect them from heavy equipment running over the top of them.
While KDL officials said that any non-functioning hydrants would be priorities, officials said they hadn’t run into many of those.
In fact, Michael Dorman and Ken LaGrow of KDL said the whole system in Sun ‘N Lake is “way, way better than we anticipated.”
Stegall said a main issue for the district is that they need to inspect the hydrants annually, something that hasn’t been done in the past.