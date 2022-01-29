SEBRING — The yellow jackets of Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School were all abuzz as they wrapped up Celebrate Literacy Week in fine fashion by dressing up as their favorite book character on Friday.
SNL students learned to love reading through adventures their teachers and media specialists took them on throughout the week. The media room was transformed into Wonderland where a young lady named Alice chased a rabbit down a hole through the imagination of Lewis Carroll.
While each day was a different theme, the Mad Hatters Tea Party Cafe Book Tasting was a staple in the library. Don’t worry ... the students didn’t actually eat, taste or put books in their mouths. They “sampled” books for their grade levels that were on the tables they sat at. Each table was given a specific genre such as graphic novels, poetry, fiction, etc. The Yellow Jackets had a book marker on which they wrote the name of the books they “Must Read” the next time they are at the library.
Students changed tables so they got to sample all of the genres. “Queen” Lanita Roth had the children do a “Book Tasting Review” where they recorded the author, title, genre and if there was a synopsis. The students then rated the books based on their observations. Roth urged the kids to get into the book and flip pages. Look at the cover and see the wear on it.
“Don’t judge a book by it’s cover,” said one third grade student from Christine Brown’s class.
Roth agreed and said sometimes the books that are the most worn are because they have wonderful stories inside.
“I love ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Matilda,’ ” said Mackenzie Naugle about the Roald Dahl books.
Another student said he loved reading “James and the Giant Peach” from the same author. Roth said she loved Dahl’s books and his British sense of humor. The conversation was brilliant and surprising coming from third graders. Sawyer West proudly held up a book he was “tasting” and said, “I just read the whole thing, I liked it. There was a fun part where a lion sat on a giraffe and the giraffe spoke up, saying he was not a chair!’”
Roth, aka Queen of Hearts, dressed the part. The reading coach chose the theme because she wanted to get the kids back into reading classics. It didn’t hurt that she likes the book herself and got to dress up as a queen.
Roth planned the Mad Hatters Tea Party Cafe during her entire Christmas break. Media para professional Sharon Longshore helped Roth with all the decorations, including a tea party, Alice falling down the rabbit hole and a mural of Wonderland with a giant Cheshire Cat face. Crazy top hats and place mats created whimsical table-scapes.
Media Specialist Cheryl Green oversees eight school libraries and said they did a great job and the women put a lot of effort into the adventure.
“I noticed the kids don’t know the classics and I’d like to see the kids get back to them,” Roth said.
She explained why reading comprehension is so important to a student’s future.
“Research shows readers are better writers and communicators. We see and increase in all subject areas when they read well. Math and science tests are basically reading tests. All of the teachers are trained in reading strategies to help unlock comprehension.”
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary does not have the original book, so if kids want to read it, she refers them to the local libraries. Kindergartners watched the non-scary animated version of “Alice in Woderland.”
Literacy Week ran from Jan 24-28. On Monday, the theme was “Hats off to reading” and the kids wore their favorite hats. Tuesday was Dr. Seuss dress up day. Wednesday had the kids dressed to the nines on Dress for Success day; also dress like an old person because it was the 100th day of school. Thursday students dressed like a historical character and Friday was the book character dress up day.