SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring plans to transform itself into a festival of lights again and wants everyone’s help.
Residents and businesses have until Thursday, Dec. 2 to register their address as one of the contestants in the annual ‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas’ display contest.
Started in 2018 and now in its fourth holiday season, the Christmas Light Challenge, better known as ‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas, will have final judging at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Judging is based on and has special categories for: “Overall First Impression,” the “WOW Factor,” “Completeness,” “Originality/Creativity” and “Festive/Holiday Theme.”
Decorations must be visible from the roadway as well as ready and lit up by 6 p.m. on the day of judging. Every participating residence and business will get a yard sign to let the community know they are entered in the contest.
As in years before, residents and guests to Sun ‘N Lake will be able to download a map of the entries from the district’s online outlets, allowing them to plan a route through the community to view them.
The annual event took on new significance last year, as the pandemic kept people from gathering events, by giving them an activity that they could enjoy from the comfort of their own car.
It’s to contestants’ advantage to have their entries ready early and lit up at least a few nights. They can submit photos to the district for display on the Sun ‘N Lake social media page, and a possibility of winning the “Voters Choice Award.”
Voters Choice will take place online at Facebook.com/SNLDistrict, which is also where people will find an entry form for the formal contest.
Anyone interested in competing for the Voter’s Choice award should submit a picture of their display by 9 a.m. Dec. 15 to the district via Facebook Messenger or email. The display with the most “likes” by 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 will win the prize of a $25 gift card to Publix Supermarket.
For the formal judging, third place will also win a $25 Publix gift card, second place will win a $50 Publix card and first place will win a $100 Publix card.
For questions or event details, please contact Kelly Banks at kbanks@snldistrict.org.