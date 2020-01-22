SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring landowners will get to choose Friday who will take a vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors.
The vote will come during the special improvement district’s annual landowner meeting, 9 a.m. Friday at the Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Candidates are Mark Camp, Craig Herrick, Javita McKinney and Ward Miller.
They have all requested to run for the remaining two years of the term vacated recently by Supervisor Dan Stegall.
Camp was originally appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a seat vacated by the late supervisor Richard Miller, but later resigned from the board on Nov. 7, 2018, while serving as board president.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin has filed for re-election to his current seat for another four-year term. He is unopposed at this time.
The other three supervisors, elected by popular vote, are Joe Branson, Raymond Brooks and Neal Hotelling.
District officials will accept ballots or proxies at the Community Center beginning at 8 a.m. until the chairperson of the Landowner Meeting closes voting.
Ballots or proxies will also be accepted at the district main office, 5306 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., from 1-4:30 p.m. through Thursday.
This might mark the last time members of the board are elected by landowners, specifically, as the board is pursuing options to amend the district charter to have all elections by popular vote. It would do away with having seats reserved for landowners and the “one-lot, one-vote” landowner vote protocol.
David Schumacher, attorney contracted to represent the special improvement district, told supervisors at their Dec. 27 meeting that he had met with County Attorney Joy Carmichael, and he believes the district can transition completely to popularly elected seats with minimum effort.
Schumacher cited an opinion made by his predecessor and colleague, attorney John McClure, on Aug. 24, 2012, when the district went from three landowner-chosen seats and two popularly elected seats to two landowner seats and three popular seats.
At the time, the district also went to its current system of counting landowner votes by acre, lot and/or dollar value of property.
Schumacher contends that change also affected whether or not the district must comply with Florida Statutes 189.4051, governing requirements and procedures of elections for districts with governing boards elected on a one-acre/one-vote basis.
By changing to one-dollar-equals-one-vote, said Schumacher, citing McClure, “that went out the window.”
“It is my opinion that our elections scheme is 100% controlled by the board of county commissioners (sic),” Schumacher said, reading McClure’s opinion into the record. “They have addressed the election scheme in the last modification to our charter.”
Being outside the scope of Florida Statute 189, Schumacher said, would allow the board to transition fully to popularly elected seats.
“We should be able to go to the county and say, ‘This is what we want,’” Schumacher said. “It’s part of our charter, but is a word-for-word copy from the 189 statute.”
Carmichael and the County Commission would need to approve the change, Schumacher said.
As of December, he still needed to meet with Carmichael on the matter.