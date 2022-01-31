SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring will have an election on Friday to decide who to have in an open landowner seat.
Currently, that seat is held by Craig Herrick, who is finishing the remaining two years of a term vacated in 2020 by Supervisor Dan Stegall. Challenging him for that seat is Francis J. Johnson.
Herrick, a visitor to Sebring since 2005, moved to Sun ‘N Lake in 2016, a retiree from 37 years with Caterpillar Inc. He has experience in labor relations, purchasing and all aspects of manufacturing, including start-up operations in Italy for hydraulic pump and motor production.
Community involvement includes organizing golf outings for several years for a United Way chapter, serving as a 4-H leader, president of the Illinois Paint Horse Association and volunteer work for the Goose Lake Township Board in Illinois, the Coal City United Methodist Church in Illinois and St. John Methodist Church in Sebring.
Francis Johnson is a founding partner of Communications Resources LLC, which provides services in public affairs, public policy, public relations and political consultancy, specializing in government and media relations, corporate communications and crisis communications initiatives. He has also developed policy issues for political candidates, and grassroots engagement efforts for national campaigns.
Throughout his career, Johnson has also served as a strategist and consultant on various public affairs initiatives addressing many issues, including defense, energy, agriculture, IT and healthcare, as well as governmental relations for the Coal Industries Alliance and the Social Security Foundation and as political director/strategist for the Senate Action Committee and the Conservative Action Alliance.
He currently serves as President of a 501 c3 nonprofit public policy organization dedicated to better governance and government accountability.
Voting will take place during the Landowner’s Meeting for the Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District, beginning at 8 a.m. Feb. 4. at the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Community Center at 3500 Edgewater Drive. Voting will continue until the chair of the meeting closes the voting. Being early will ensure you get to vote.
District management will accept early ballots from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sun ‘N Lake Town Hall, 5306 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd.