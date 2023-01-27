SEBRING — If a proposed ordinance for the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring goes through, landowners will no longer have specific board members.
Instead, the special improvement district will have all five of the board of supervisors elected by popular vote. People who live in the district will choose them.
David Schumacher, attorney for the district, will discuss the matter with landowners at their annual meeting this morning, 9 a.m., at the district community center, 3500 Edgewater Drive.
It would effectively end the landowner portion of the board, he said. So far, he said, there has been “not a lot of feedback” from landowners.
Some is expected today, after the landowners elect the officers for their organization. Most residents of the district are landowners, as some are renters.
Likewise, not all landowners are residents. It’s the landowner individuals or entities that hold large amounts of land and large numbers of lots that have been able to influence elections for the landowner-elected supervisors.
Schumacher said the move to eliminate landowner votes in favor of a popular vote almost passed approximately two years ago, but was withdrawn at the last minute by the board.
Now, it’s back up again, with the possibility it may pass through the process.
The proposed ordinance, as drafted by the board, has gone to County Attorney Sherry Sutphen for review, to ensure it meets with county code and will fold into the enabling acts that created the district.
If it is in order, Sutphen will likely recommend it to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, once the document passes the board of supervisors.
In February 2020, supervisors approval of a similar ordinance passed 3-2, with dissenting votes from the supervisors who were elected to landowner seats.
The original system of landowner votes protected the economic interests of large landowners in the district when it was founded almost 50 years ago.
Over the course of the last 20 years, residents have pushed for and gained more popularly-elected seats on the board, reaching a simple majority in recent years.
When supervisors discussed the matter in 2020, some concerns included how to give a vote to landowners who don’t live in the district at all or even full-time.
Schumacher said then that supervisors had three options: Stay as they were, with certain large landowners dominating the landowner-seat elections; going back to being ruled by Florida Statutes Chapter 189, which parcels out landowner votes based on the number of acres they own, or doing away with landowner votes completely and having elections as done elsewhere: One person, one vote.
A partial change went into effect in September 2020 when the county commission, on request from supervisors, changed the landowner vote from being based on the number of acres to being based on the number of parcels.
Schumacher said at the time that voting by acreage had given massive voting power to the district’s two corporate land owners, AdventHealth Sebring and Tanglewood.
Tanglewood, itself, encompasses a massive number of residents.
The next meeting after today that will involve this change will be Monday’s 9 a.m. meeting of the Board of Supervisors, also at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center.