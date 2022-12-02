Winner of the 2021 Lights Before Christmas

Lights festoon the house at 3104 Sunrise Drive, first-place winner in the 2021 ‘Lights Before Christmas’ display event contest in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. That event had 18 participants. Applications are being taken, and organizers hope to see more this year.

 COURTESY/SUN ‘N LAKE OF SEBRING

SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake residents, if they haven’t gotten out their holiday lights displays, need to check their lights and register their homes.

Sun ‘N Lake’s “Lights Before Christmas” display contest is taking applications for its fifth annual competition.

Recommended for you