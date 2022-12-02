SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake residents, if they haven’t gotten out their holiday lights displays, need to check their lights and register their homes.
Sun ‘N Lake’s “Lights Before Christmas” display contest is taking applications for its fifth annual competition.
Cheyene Reeves, supervisor of Sun ‘N Lake Recreation & Events, said she would like to do face-to-face applications this year.
She said she wants to explain the rules thoroughly and to really get to know the participants this time.
In the past, people have submitted applications via email. The annual competition lets residents bring out their best possible display to “wow” their neighbors and impress visitors to the special improvement district throughout the advent season leading up to Christmas.
Reeves said Thursday she was “expecting several” contestants to submit applications, which she is accepting now at 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring — at the pool office, not the community center, she said.
Deadline to submit is Dec. 16, after which judging will begin.
Last year saw a total of 18 participants, mostly residences, although businesses may also compete.
Once the displays are officially opened, lights-seekers have been able, each year, to get maps from district staff. Reeves plans to have those available again this year.
Those driving through are encouraged to take note of which houses they want to pick as the “Voters Choice” on the district’s social media page.
Formal judging usually starts on Dec. 16, with decorations lit and visible by 6 p.m. Displays will get rated by the overall first impression, the “wow” factor, completeness, originality/creativity and the festive/holiday theme.
“Voters Choice” judging usually takes place via the District’s Facebook page by the number of “likes” from viewers. Participants are asked to submit a nighttime photo, to be posted online the day before in-person judging.
For further details and questions, contact Reeves at creeves@snldistrict.org or, preferably, visit in person during her office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
People may also visit the office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays to ask information of attendants there.