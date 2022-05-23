SEBRING — County commissioners split their vote over whether or not to allow Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring to make a request for ARPA funds.
They approved most of the request, 3-2, for a total of $561,100, which is all but one of the 10 requests from the special improvement district.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented. Tuck argued that the county should hold onto the current $854,000 surplus in the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, just in case costs go up on some of the pending projects.
Tuck and Rapp both took issue with many requests being connected to the district’s water and sewer system, part of Sun ‘N Lake’s utility enterprise fund.
“It seems to me,” Tuck said, “if we give them this money, it’s like we’re paying the bill for the enterprise fund.”
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, liaison to the district, said the one project left off the list was a $950,000 request to improve storm water drainage, which he said would push the Sun ‘N Lake request past the extra ARPA funds the county could allocate.
Kirouac told commissioners that consultants scored it and the other requests from Sun ‘N Lake favorably under the requirements of the federal program, which gives funds intended to strengthen infrastructure and programs against a pandemic.
Tuck asked why Sun ‘N Lake did not make ARPA requests in 2021 when the county was preparing its list for the federal program. Kirouac said Sun ‘N Lake, at that time, was going through management changes.
In the district’s defense, Kirouac said, the county has sold millions of dollars worth of land and lots there.
“They lost any of their assessment and the liens they had on those properties, and that money’s come to the county,” Kirouac said.
Meanwhile, the district is developing rapidly, Kirouac said, and has to keep up with the infrastructure needs.
Since then, said Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber, Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Chris Shoemaker, with the district since October, has reached out to Kirouac and County Administrator Randy Vosburg to see about getting included in ARPA.
“We weren’t paying the dues to be in the club, and I apologize for that,” Shoemaker said to Tuck.
On the positive side, he said, the county benefits from the 10,000 residents in the district and the 10 building permits being pulled per month for that area.
He agreed that the enterprise fund should be self-supporting. Funds had been diverted in the past, including funds to fix problems with the irrigation system at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course. He wants to see that fund restored through connection fees and a dedicated allocation each year.
One request Shoemaker said is especially needed among those approved is $350,000 for bypass pumps that would run sewage around lift stations at the hospital, school and assisted living facilities in the district, in the event of a power failure.
He also said the district is applying for loans from the State Revolving Fund to help with storm water management, mainly for the drainage pipes themselves.