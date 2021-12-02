SEBRING — A man facing 17 charges in the shooting and killing of a mother bear and cub got a continuance in circuit court on Wednesday.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour accepted a plea of “not guilty” from 43-year-old John Anthony Falango of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and told him to be back in court on Jan. 19.
Falango has been charged with the early-morning shooting and killing of a mother bear and one of her three cubs on Oct. 26 after the animals climbed up into a tree on his property.
According to reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Falango woke up at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26, and took his dog for a walk, riding in his golf cart in the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District. When he got back to his home in the western part of the district, reports said, he found four bears in his yard, an adult and three cubs, who got startled by Falango and his barking dog and scurried up a tree.
Reports said Falango drove through the front yard, backed his golf cart into his garage, then went inside his house and came back out with a Hi-Point .380 pistol he’d retrieved from his bedroom.
Shining a flashlight into the tree, he saw the bears, one of them hissing at him and waving its legs from behind one of the branches, reports said.
Reports said Falango shot into the tree multiple times, eventually hitting one of the smaller bears, causing it to fall. Reports said he shot at it once more after it fell to the ground.
He then went inside and called 911, FWC reports said, after firing eight shots, two of which hit two of the bears.
The other three bears eventually climbed down from the tree. The cub that fell died under the tree, and the mother bear, also hit, walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died, reports said.
According to FWC, their biologists trapped one cub at the house and relocated it to a new habitat after determining that it was old enough to live on its own. The fourth cub ran away.
Falango is charged with four counts each of:
- Taking or possessing a freshly-killed bear during a closed season.
- Taking, possessing, injuring, shooting, collecting or selling black bears or their parts or to attempt to engage in such conduct, except as authorized by a permit from the FWC.
- Taking of a bear cub, a bear with one or more cubs, deer fawn, a swimming deer or a panther.
- Using non-expanding, full-metal case ammunition for taking deer or bear.
Falango also faces a charge of discharging a firearm in a public place or on the right of way of any paved road, highway or street, or an occupied premises.
The FWC, in light of increased sightings and encounters in October and November, has sent out warnings and put out door hangers, cautioning people to take greater care with their garbage and other attractants, and to purchase a bear-resistant trash container, if possible, to deter bears from seeking food at their homes.
Meanwhile, FWC officials have denounced the incident.
“I greatly appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement officers and biologists who worked diligently on this case,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “The FWC provides numerous resources and information to the public on how to coexist with bears in Florida, therefore making this heinous act unacceptable.”
If you witness illegal activity related to wildlife, you can report it anonymously to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. For information about Florida black bears and how to avoid conflicts, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or ask for a copy of FWC’s Guide to Living in Bear Country.