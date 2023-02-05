SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake crews patched some potholes in Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard recently, and supervisors wanted to know why.
Supervisor Ray Brooks asked, specifically, whether or not Bob Brumfield, Roads & Drainage manager, had sent a bill to Highlands County’s Road and Bridge Department for the work, since the boulevard is a county-maintained road.
Brumfield said no, he hadn’t.
“We just did cold patch because they are so far behind,” Brumfield said.
Another matter gathered public comment at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting: Drainage, and how stormwater from last year’s hurricanes had caused sewers to back up to the surface.
Recently, the Road and Drainage Department has replaced a section of storm water pipe and repaired another section between 5024 Sugar Bay St. and 5125 Magnolia Place, Brumfield said.
A resident at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting said she wanted to see if all the manholes would get repaired, especially those that caused problems to her and others’ property during last fall’s hurricanes.
Some repair was already underway in early October 2022. After Hurricane Ian, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring hired Maxx Environmental to fix leaks at maintenance access hole covers where water had carried soil and clogged up sewer lines, damaged streets and created excessive inflow into the wastewater plant.
Maxx reportedly spent a week or two rehabilitating 15 access holes on Catalina Drive, Vilabella Drive, Edgewater Drive and Matanzas Drive.
In total, 300 of the 400 sewer access holes needed rehabilitation, at an estimated cost of $950,000, according to a notice from Christopher Shoemaker, general manager of the district at that time.
Shoemaker reported that the access holes had seen “decades of neglected maintenance,” resulting in damage to streets and the wastewater plant.
Since then, Shoemaker has left the District and Dan Stegall, a former general manager and former supervisor, has retaken the reins.
Meanwhile, Brumfield recited a laundry list of items Monday that his crews had completed recently, everything from taking down holiday decorations to putting up new signs at the area’s dog park and repainting lines on the district’s pickleball courts — just in time for a tournament.
The Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District could also see some additional lighting. Duke Energy is currently examining power poles to see where the district can have overhead lights installed, district officials said.
Estimated cost is approximately $200 per light to install them.
Road and Drainage crews also installed neighborhood speed bumps at:
- 4015 and 4016 Almeria Street in the southwest of the district.
- 2903 and 2906 Monza Drive in the Manor Hill area.
- 5041 and 5044 Myrtle Beach Drive in the Deer Run Estates area.
- 4011 and 4008 Viscaya Street in the eastern part of the district, near U.S. 27.
It’s hoped that these will help slow down neighborhood traffic as they have on other, more heavily-traveled streets, such as Granada Boulevard.