Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring’s community center playground upgrade is nearly complete.
Parents can expect to send their kids to it during Monday’s Independence Day celebrations.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Monday at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive, commencing at 9 p.m. with a professional fireworks display.
The event will feature five food trucks at a family-friendly gathering, with free admission. Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District only asks people to bring their own picnic blankets and/or chairs to the event.
The new playground features red and blue sun shades over a new set of green-painted play equipment. Children can crawl, climb, slide and run around a padded surface.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall said the district is paying $10,000 to put rubber mulch into the swing set area. Other staff said that the district has a grant application in for the new playground, one where the district would get reimbursed once work is done and all documents pass requirements.
