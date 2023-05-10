Sun ‘N Lake supervisors will soon have one-on-one interviews with a potential new general manager.
A name has not yet been released because interviews and contract negotiations have not taken place.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:29 am
Sun ‘N Lake supervisors will soon have one-on-one interviews with a potential new general manager.
A name has not yet been released because interviews and contract negotiations have not taken place.
Right now, Dan Stegall, a former supervisor, has served as general manager while a search committee put out a request for new applicants.
Stegall told the Highlands News-Sun that supervisor buy-in is key to having a successful transition and administration. Stegall said his predecessor was approved by a 3-2 vote.
That may be all it takes to get hired, but Stegall explained that when it’s not unanimous or a super-majority, that leaves the general manager to struggle with half the supervisors who wanted someone else.
The last manager also was the only applicant and thus the only choice, he said, and he didn’t last much more than a year.
This time, a search committee looked at 26 applicants, came up with a short list of seven, and had five finalists after two dropped out.
Stegall said the finalist has been informed and is coming to the district to do interviews and negotiate a contract.
Supervisors asked district officials to come back to them by May 30 with a contract to review and approve, after they get a chance to meet that person and provided they can negotiate a contract.
It all depends on negotiations and how well supervisors like that person.
The district needs to find a long-term general manager who can hold the post as long as Tanya Cannady did, before she resigned in February 2021 to serve as Business Services director for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Stegall stepped in to hold the post while the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors looked for a new manager. By October 2021, they had hired Chris Shoemaker from Fort Myers, and formerly of Sebring, to take their top spot.
During that transition, the special improvement district missed a deadline to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds, but was able to get a request put in when Spring Lake Improvement District returned most of the funds it received to put in broadband internet.
It still cost Spring Lake some funds, but not nearly as much, because the local commercial internet provider stepped in to install the infrastructure.
Shoemaker also had to deal with years of neglected maintenance on 300 of the district’s 400 manholes, made readily apparent last fall by heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian.
By the start of 2023, Stegall was back at the general manager’s desk and the search was on for a new person.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.