SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors took a hard look at a proposed $5.35 million comprehensive proposal for recreation improvements in the district.
They aren’t going to do all of it. With many of the items on the proposal, they didn’t want to include them unless they would know the final cost, but discovered their consultants would not be able to give them a refined price unless the proposed improvements are in the plan.
Community Services Director Ariel Fells told them the high cost estimate comes from all of the changes residents requested in a survey by S&ME, engineering, design, environmental and construction consultant. The general plan would provide a multi-year, phased construction framework.
With a general plan, Fells said, S&ME can then start looking at what grants might help pay for it as they go, and assist with applications.
“If you wait a year, the numbers will change anyway,” Supervisor Raymond Brooks said as they started into the list.
Expanded parking
At $124,448, a parking expansion at recreation facilities pleased Hotelling: “If you want to increase the use, you need to increase the parking.”
It was a low priority in the survey: 16th out of 17 and just 6.71% of responses. Brooks said the district doesn’t seem to have adequate golf cart parking and expects construction bids would be lower.
Island wedding
Brooks did not like a proposal for a $174,525 structure on the island in the southern side of Hog Lake and thought a wedding venue would be a waste of money.
The venue did not have its own category in the survey, but an upgraded community center — which has hosted wedding receptions — came in seventh with 22.48% of respondents.
Bocce ball
Brooks preferred the proposal of $76,904 for a bocce ball court, which would likely go next to or near the shuffleboard courts. Hotelling said he didn’t see it as a high-priority item, but would like to see it. It came in eighth on the survey with 19.8% of responses.
Beach volleyball
Supervisors balked at a $114,790 proposal for two beach volleyball courts. Brooks said residents are “too old for that.” Hotelling said it could help to attract a younger crowd, but was OK with deleting it.
The closest beach-friendly sport on the survey was Frisbee golf, 11th with 9.06% of responses.
Playground
Supervisors agreed that the district should upgrade the children’s playground, but not to the tune of $298,601. They hope to see a revised number when it comes back from S&ME. Upgraded playgrounds came up to number 10 on the survey, with 14.77% of those surveyed saying they want them.
Putting course
A proposed 18-hole putting course, like a Putt-Putt course, would cost $248,745, and ranked third on the survey with 33.56% of responses. Brooks said he would have ranked the playground higher than a putting course, but noted that Buttonwood Bay, a mobile home community south of Sebring, has a miniature golf course in front of the park where it faces U.S. 27.
Multi-purpose field
An event/multipurpose field ranked sixth on the survey with 24.5% of responses with an estimated cost of $737,599. Brooks called the price tag “a joke,” but Hotelling said it could be a venue for outdoor concerts, like Sunday jazz.
“A multipurpose facility increases the cost because you have to be able to meet several other functions,” Hotelling said.
Adult aquatics
One proposal would keep the existing pool for kids and provide a larger pool for adults, for $1.7 million. Currently, Fells said, the pool is in constant use and at capacity all days in the summer.
“Keep it in, but I hope I never have to vote on it,” Supervisor Mike Gilpin said.
Craig Herrick said people buying homes in the district will want to have a place to go. Hotelling said he saw value in it, too, having belonged to a club in California with a lot of family activity.
“Kids don’t always appreciate that the lanes are there for swimmers,” Hotelling said, “and the adults don’t always appreciate that the kids don’t appreciate that.”
Promenade
A proposed $1.4 million promenade/walking path that ranked first with 48.9% of responses would include exercise stations around the path. Supervisors complained about some of the costs. Fells said they can cut items or do it in phases.
“Consider this ‘a la carte,’” she said.
“When it comes back to us, we want the Walmart version,” Brooks said.
Herrick said exercise stations could make the walkway eligible for grant money. Hotelling said it might also qualify for grants for safe paths to and from schools.
Splash pad, slide
Fells said a splash pad and slide for younger children would enhance the family pool, if the district decides to have two pools. Gilpin opposed it. The proposal ranked 11th on the survey with 11.41% of responses with a $509,642 price tag.
Members of the public asked how much the consultant has been paid so far, which was $20,000-$22,000, but also complimented supervisors for trying to plan ahead.