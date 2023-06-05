Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has three water wells. One of them is down for repairs.
Dan Stegall, standing general manager, told supervisors on Tuesday that the district will get enough water, especially under off-season demand, from the functioning two wells, but the third one, called “Well 3” will need work.
“The shaft in it broke,” Stegall said, noting how the district had to have a crane come in and pull it out. “I don’t have a hard number, yet, but we have no other choice but to fix it.”
Early estimates for repairs could cost $20,000 to $25,000, he said.
Stegall told supervisors that a lot of work going on in the district right now is being done by Sun ‘N Lake staff, to save money from hiring outside contractors.
District work crews have been clearing the drainage swales of any debris and infill to make them ready to turn over to a contractor for upgrades.
“Our guys have saved us a considerable amount of money,” Stegall said. “They deserve all our thanks for that.”
Stegall said there are also two “big deals” of repairs and recovery needed from the 2022 hurricane season, one of which is the Dialysis Center on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. There have been delays on that because utilities were in the way of swale cleaning.
Once those utilities are reburied out of the way, Stegall said, cleaning crews can continue. He said relocating the power required bringing in a generator for the center.
The Columbus Boulevard washout will require the district to make a request for proposals from contractors, Stegall said. Sun ‘N Lake will have to wait until the Federal Emergency Management Agency tells them what funds are available.
“That’s probably to the tune of $300,000,” Stegall said.
Sun ‘N Lake crews are reinstalling riprap that washed out. It would cost $50,000 to have a contractor do it, he said, but it’s only costing $10,000.
“Having our people do things is significantly less expensive than having somebody do it,” Stegall said.
The same was true of a hydrant broken by a motorist on Columbus Boulevard recently, Stegall said. In-house staff replaced it rather than calling a contractor.
In-house mowing is also keeping costs down, he said.
Also, having in-house staff repair and replace a berm on a ditch along Schumacher Road helped save money, Stegall said.