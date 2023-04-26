A development set to open up an empty area of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring hasn’t started yet.
In 2020, Ramsidtor Properties Inc., of which Raymond Hornick is a principal, bought the majority of Unit 12, the 1,534 lots in the area between Tanglewood and Ortega Boulevard.
Before developing the land, he’s got to relocate gopher tortoises on the property.
That’s where he has reportedly hit another snag with the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors, which promised him 25 acres for tortoise habitat, and asked him to tell them where he wanted it.
David Schumacher, attorney for the board and the improvement district, informed supervisors at Tuesday’s regular meeting that Hornick has sent back a list of 16 “kind of contiguous” lots for use as habitat, totaling 27.69 acres.
In addition to that being more than the district wanted to provide under its agreement with him, Schumacher said basing the land on lots means that acreage would increase once Hornick vacates the plat on the property.
When someone vacates a plat, all the roads that exist on the map — not on the land — “go away,” leaving lots bigger than their original size.
The total amount of land Hornick may ask the district to give for gopher tortoise habitat could grow significantly larger than 25 acres, Schumacher said.
He’s asking Hornick to provide Sun ‘N Lake with a map showing what specific 25 acres he will want to use for tortoise habitat. It doesn’t matter where he puts it, Schumacher said, but the district will only dedicate 25 acres.
When Hornick went through with the sale almost three years ago, he said he plans to use the 215 acres – just west of Tanglewood and east of Ortega Street and Granada Boulevard – to build 314 homes on half-acre to one-and-a-half-acre lots.
Ultimately, any relocation plans for the animals will need to comply with both state and federal law for the threatened species.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires that gopher tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing or development takes place, and that the property owner(s) must obtain permits from the FWC before capturing and relocating tortoises.