SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors have approved a list of road improvements to be made throughout the Special Improvement District.
The list did not have much discussion at the Board of Supervisors meeting, with supervisors expressing their wish that the district will move forward on the work as soon as possible, project by project.
They are listed below as they were in the approved list, with cost amounts submitted by Excavation Point Inc.:
- Florida Avenue from Tangier Street to Santiago Street — $46,118 to replace mill and pave, grade the swale and put in road base for 365 linear feet of road.
- Mendoza Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $26,448 to mill and repave 1,278 linear feet of road.
- Loretto Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $27,192 to mill and repave 1,310 linear feet of road.
- Harlando Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $28,115 to mill and repave 1,348 linear feet of road.
- Garienda Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $28,925 to mill and repave 1,400 linear feet of road.
- Fonseca Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $30,217 to mill and repave 1,460 linear feet of road.
- El Rado Avenue from Granada Boulevard to Orduna Drive — $31,182 to mill and repave 1,522 linear feet of road.
- Granada Boulevard from Ortego Street to Vilabella Drive — $88,904 to mill and repave 3,422 linear feet of road.
- Granada Boulevard from Vilabella Drive to Ponce de Leon Boulevard — $36,692 to mill and repave 1,450 linear feet of road.
Sun ‘N Lake also has a quote of $5,936 to do 1,218 linear feet of broken yellow line and 740 linear feet of double-yellow line on Granada Boulevard, from Ortego Street to Ponce de Leon Boulevard.