General Manager Dan Stegall told Sun ‘N Lake supervisors on Tuesday that the Sebring improvement district has seen three water line breaks in a month.
Staff took the blame for one of them, he said. A worker excavating in Unit 23 hit a water line there and the system lost pressure.
Fortunately, Stegall said, it didn’t affect water pressure at AdventHealth Sebring hospital.
“That’s our biggest concern, because we really, really don’t want to do that to them,” Stegall said.
Another break came after bringing the system back up to full pressure following the Unit 23 break. A residential line in another part of the system likely had a weak point that gave way once the system was recharged.
The third time, Stegall said, happened Saturday night when a six-inch line broke under Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, forcing crews to rip out the road in the area of Catalina Drive, right in front of Family Extended Care of Sebring assisted care.
“Anywhere you get a break, it’s a problem,” Stegall said. “When it’s under the main road for the district, it gets pretty exciting.”
Crews worked on the break Sunday and Monday and reopened the road at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Stegall said. The eastbound lanes have been closed to one lane, he said, to let traffic compact the shell surface.
Once it’s compact, they can repave it, he said.
The breaks have exposed a couple of problems that Stegall said need to be fixed by the supervisors and his successor.
First, the district has six miles of asbestos-coated (AC) pipe throughout the system, which needs to be replaced. Of that, the district has 16,136 feet of six-inch pipe, 10,819 feet of eight-inch pipe, 2,943 of 10-inch pipe and 2,032 feet of 12-inch pipe, for a total of just more than six miles.
The remaining 62 miles of pipe in the system are PVC pipe, including 5,385 feet of two-inch pipe, 13,475 feet of four-inch pipe, 161,731 feet of six-inch pipe, 86,092 feet of eight-inch pipe, 36,291 feet of 10-inch pipe, 21,462 feet of 12-inch pipe and 1,965 feet of 24-inch pipe.
Stegall said the pipes were all installed at different times, based on when those parts of the district got developed and when water lines went in the ground for those homes or businesses.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that options to replace the old asbestos-coated pipes include burying them and laying new pipe, using a pipe-bursting tool to split open the old pipes underground while dragging new pipes into place or simply digging up the old pipes and removing them.
The third option presents the most problems, he said, because of the cost of properly handling and disposing of the hazardous asbestos fibers.
From staff, supervisors learned that Florida may have federal funds available as Community Development Block Grants through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
There was a program tied to hurricanes from 2016-2017, with new funding now available, tied to Hurricane Ian, both to deal with damages and to make systems more resilient to future damage. These repairs would fix resilience.
In addition to concerns about aging water lines, Stegall and district staff have concerns that not everyone may have gotten the boil water notices that went out after the water main breaks.
They have requested residents whose phone numbers may have changed to update their telephone numbers in the system by emailing estoppel@snldistrict.org with the subject line “Account Update,” and include their name, property address and current phone number in the body of the email.
Sun ‘N Lake staff warn that the district’s emergency phone system, because it’s an automatic dialer, might get flagged by some phones as spam. To prevent this, they’ve asked people to add the district main number, 863-382-2196, to their contacts.
People can also visit facebook.com/SNLDistrict, click Follow, then select Favorites to see those posts higher in the newsfeed. “Liking” or clicking on posts will also train the Facebook algorithm to keep showing those posts.