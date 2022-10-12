SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring residents should expect to see work on their roads around sewer lines.
Maxx Environmental, contracted by the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, will be fixing water leaks at maintenance access hole covers along the sewer lines.
Water leaking into the covers takes soil with it that clogs up sewer lines, damages streets and creates excessive inflow into the wastewater plant.
For the next week or two, Maxx will do rehabilitation on 15 access holes on Catalina Drive, Vilabella Drive, Edgewater Drive and Matanzas Drive, according to District staff.
In all, 300 of the 400 sewer access holes need rehabilitation, which is expected to cost $950,000, according to a notice from District General Manager Christopher Shoemaker. It’s the result, he said, of “decades of neglected maintenance” that is now damaging both streets and the wastewater plant.
“If a manhole sinks, so does the road,” Shoemaker said.
Meanwhile, while some people who have lived under boil water notices since Hurricane Ian will be glad to know those orders have been rescinded, many must still boil their tap water if they plan to use it for drinking or cooking.
According to the Health Department for Highlands County, boil water notices for Camp ‘N Comfort RV Park in Avon Park, Mallard Mobile Home Park (MHP) in Lorida, the town of Lake Placid, Leisure Lakes subdivision, and both Oak Shore MHP and Sunshine RV Park in Sebring ended last Thursday.
Boil water notices at Alpine MHP in Sebring and Tropical Harbor Estates in Lake Placid ended last Friday.
Health Department records still list the following areas with boil water notices:
- Buttonwood Bay, Sebring.
- Country Walk Utilities, Lake Placid.
- The Gator Shack, Lorida.
- Lake Josephine Heights, Sebring.
- Lakeside Village in Avon Park.
- Lakeside Village MHP, Lake Placid.
- Neibert’s Fishing Resort on U.S. 98.
- Silver Lake Utility – Buckhorn Housing – in the Fort Basinger area along the Kissimmee River.