SEBRING — With the start of the new year, Highlands County staff has nine months to give the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District exclusive access to its facilities.
On Nov. 2, commissioners — serving as the supervisors over the municipal service benefit unit (MSBU) — voted 4-1 to continue selling key cards to the park and boat ramp inside the district, but spend from now until Oct. 1 looking at expanding the district boundaries — possibly to include all of Sun ‘N Lakes South — and make it exclusive.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented. She did not think the county needed to let in people from outside the traditional boundaries of the district, who hadn’t paid assessments into the district all this time, other than by purchase of key cards, a system started by the property owners association and since taken over by the county..
On Dec. 7, commissioners voted 4-1 to repeal any previous motion, resolution or amendment to the District rules that conflicts with the Nov. 2 motion. Tuck dissented again, for the same reasons.
“Now we’re going to let people come from across the lake to use this facility. Placid Lakes doesn’t allow that. They don’t allow people from across the lake to come in and use their parks,” Tuck said on Dec. 7. “I’m not in favor of the resolution because I don’t think we should take a year to see if these people should be in that area. They shouldn’t. It should only be people living in Sun ‘N Lakes.”
“I certainly respect Commissioner Tuck, where she’s coming from,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said on Dec. 7, “but it’s already been discussed almost ad nauseam at the last meeting. We’ve said let’s go forward with the new fiscal year, and exclusivity at that point. It’s already been passed and done.”
Residents of the recreation district have paid assessments to enjoy a park, clubhouse and boat ramp for 20 years. Currently, the county is renting out the clubhouse to outside residents and entities, with a $150 cleaning deposit, and pays $12,000 per year for the contract to clean the clubhouse, if needed. Valerie Fleeger, budget analyst II with the Business Services Department, said that was the lowest bid for cleanup.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the Dec. 7 resolution would “cleanup” the rules for the district while county staff looks at amending the ordinance.
“You have the authority to give and take away,” Sutphen said. “You have authority to do what you think is most appropriate and in the best interest of the district.”
Resident Allen Hyman asked if the Dec. 7 resolution would modify the district. Sutphen said yes, in the sense that it ensured no one loses access that they currently enjoy. Hyman asked if the supervisors had authority to make a modification, and Sutphen said they did.
Joann “Jody” Forsyth, also a resident, raised questions about how the user fees are collected and put in the recreation district budget as “contributions.” She likened it to money laundering. Sutphen said she didn’t believe that warranted a response, other than to say she disagrees with the interpretation.
“I do believe that we are recognizing those funds appropriately,” Sutphen said. “I would submit to you that there is no money laundering going on.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg also said the money is staying with the district.
Mike Forsyth, Joann’s husband, took issue with Sutphen saying supervisors could “give and take away.”
“So what you’re telling the public is we can never trust and depend on the decision you make,” Mike Forsyth said. “We trusted and depended in 1995 when twice, you said we had exclusive use. We agreed to 20 years of payments. We invested a million and a half dollars that you’ve chosen to take and use for revenue generation in the county.”
He also took issue with the $12,000 cleaning bill, because that comes out of the assessment and costs $250 per week to clean up after $200 rentals.
He then asked what would happen if county staff couldn’t make the Oct. 1 deadline, and if that would mean waiting another year.
Roberts said all he or any other commissioner can do is tell them they have directed staff to go for exclusivity by the next fiscal year and trust that it will get done.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” Roberts said, but added that he believes it will be exclusive on Oct. 1.