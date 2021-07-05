SEBRING — Supervisors for Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District have opted to keep their compensation where it is.
However, they have agreed to look at raising assessments from 1.5% to as much as 4%.
Financial Officer Omar DeJesus told supervisors that Fiscal Year 2021-22 will have a shortfall of $242,950 in the General Fund and $442,495 in the Golf Fund, but will have a net balance of $789,775 in the Utility Fund. He’s proposed balancing the other funds with the utility surplus.
As proposed, the District’s budget has a total deficit of $2.85 million, which doesn’t include grant funding. It’s a $13.2 million budget, with projected revenues at $10.4 million.
DeJesus hopes to have the General Fund provide for district and golf services and get State Revolving Fund low-interest long-term loans to pay for new water meters. The District has $10 million in the 5-year capital plan to improve the wastewater treatment plant,and the only capital improvement not yet covered is drainage.
Supervisor Raymond Brooks made it clear at the workshop that he doesn’t want to formally apply for any loans until District staff provides a plan for spending the money.
When it came time to discuss supervisor compensation, Brooks argued that something is needed to improve interest in serving on the board. The workshop had four of the five supervisors. The late-Joe Branson’s seat is now filled by Supervisor Beverly Phillips. However, Supervisor Neal Hotelling has been absent from the last two meetings.
General Manager Dan Stegall told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that Hotelling is expected to be back for the July 30 meeting, but is out of state doing research for his employer. He’s expected to be available for votes on the budget in August and September meetings.
Potential supervisor compensation, as presented by DeJesus, was an increase from $300 to $500 a month, with a $12,000 impact on the annual budget, or up to $1,000 a month, with a $42,000 impact. There was also discussion of a free golf membership as one of the perks. Any such changes would have to go to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners for approval.
In a letter to the Board, Sun ‘N Lake resident David Halbig didn’t think much of giving a free golf membership.
”Let me assure everyone that to add free golf memberships for Board members you will definitely create community interest. That is [a] special interest. A conflict of interest. And exploiting their interest for personal gain,” Halbig wrote.
He said a free golf membership is a $4,000 perk, and the Supervisors are responsible for running of the course. If a supervisor doesn’t golf, he said, that would equal another $4,000 to their annual compensation.
Gilpin disagreed with free golf memberships for board members, and Brooks disagreed with increasing compensation, but Brooks also asked General Manager Dan Stegall to evaluate how well board meetings function.
Halbig, at the workshop, proposed that employees receive bonuses versus wage increases, and also asked DeJesus if he accounted for new units and commercial construction in budget revenue.
Another major concern in the budget was what to do about the weight room at the Community Center, also called the “fitness center.” Community Services Director Ariel Fells said she’s met with AdventHealth Heartland about their health club project. The District could be a sponsor with residents getting discounts on membership.
Brooks said he would prefer residents get in for free, Stegall said a District sponsorship could save money, and supervisors as a whole agreed to keep their own fitness center open, for now.
The budget also has $10,000 for “District Tree Replacement.” Phillips said she wanted to see dead trees removed, in case of a storm, and the Board agreed to grant Stegall authority to have dead trees removed, as needed.
Finally, Gilpin asked about the request for proposal (RFP) process, saying he disagreed with allowing a general manager to spend more than $50,000 without board approval. Stegall said the RFP process would take longer than just requiring the manager to get three quotes for an already-budgeted expense, project or program.
Phillips agreed, and Stegall said he would prepare a purchasing protocol amendment for the Board.