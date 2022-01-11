SEBRING — Officials with the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District want their utility customers to know they aren’t calling them asking for credit card information to make a payment.
It’s a scam, officials said.
Recently, someone giving his name as “Peter Morris” has called Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring utility customers posing as a utility billing supervisor for the district.
The scammer has told people he is with “our sister company, Omega,” has told customers he is charging a flat rate of $18 per month and then asks for credit card information to process a $200 payment.
This alleged firm and individual are not affiliated with the district, according to a scam warning notice Sun ‘N Lake officials put out Friday. The notice also states that this scam has been reported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.
“As always, we encourage residents to be extremely cautious when providing sensitive, personal information over the phone, the notice states. “If you are ever in doubt, please call the District Office directly for verification, or visit the office in person.”
The District Town Hall is at 5306 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. and its phone number is 863-382-2196.