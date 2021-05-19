LAKE PLACID — Yes, you read the headline correct! But you don’t have to run out and buy a snow shovel for this one. Instead, this snow just requires some colored flavoring and before you know it, it melts away quickly. Now, that we have your attention, here’s what this snow storm is all about – it’s Donna Appel’s new food trailer that produces everyone’s favorite, sno cones.
So, here’s the story. Appel was born in California, but by the time she was 13 her family moved about 30 times working their way up into Alaska. Her mom worked on the oil pipeline. That lead to Wyoming. Then, she somehow found herself in Ohio, where she met her husband, David, 19 years ago.
Convinced by now that she didn’t want any more cold weather, they decided to come to Lake Placid. That was four years ago. She had worked at a local bank while her husband worked at dealing cards at Brighton Seminole Casino. Life was going good until about nine months ago. That’s when her husband felt something strange was going on and went to the emergency room. It turned out to be back-to-back strokes. The result was that he couldn’t walk or use one of his arms.
David’s recovery process involved trips to all sorts of doctors and to rehab. So, a 9-to-5 job for Donna no longer was an option. About four months ago, she came up with a novel way to make it to those appointments and still earn a living. She invested in a shiny new trailer, all equipped and ready to go. Her product is simple – delicious sno cones.
Recently, at the grand opening of the new MidFlorida Credit Union in Lake Placid, Donna’s little shaved ice stand was a real hit. They predicted that about 100 people would come to the event. But by 3 p.m., she had made up over 650 free sno cones. People ordered flavors like Pina-Colada, strawberry, banana, or whatever.
One attendee, Eileen Beck of Lake Placid, somehow got a new nickname of ‘wild woman’ for her choice of a ‘wild cherry’ icy treat. Beck loved the name and the sno(w).
There was no doubt that coupled up with the free hot dogs, Donna’s Snow Storm was an attention getter at the grand opening. To show her respect for the three young Lake Placid people who lost their lives recently, Donna displayed a memorial plaque on the side of her trailer.
On a regular basis, the Snow Storm trailer can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-6 p.m., at McKibben Power Sports at 614 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. Otherwise, she’s available for school and church events, sporting events, block parties’ birthdays, open houses, fundraisers, and even employee appreciation days.
You can reach Donna Appel to arrange for her Snow Storm to come to your special day by calling her at 614-581-0411 or email her at donnajappel@gmail.com. She’s on Facebook too.
You’ll be amazed at the variety of toppings you can add to an always popular sno cone.