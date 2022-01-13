It’s winter but that’s none of our business here in the Sunshine State. It’s been so many decades since I’ve resided in the land of consistent warmth that I’ve almost forgotten it is winter in other places. I sit on my patio and view photos from the Great White North shared on social media or listen to far-flung family lament the need to buy bread, eggs and milk before the highways close.
Vaguely the memories stir, but I just let them drift on the balmy breeze as I sip coffee, watch the birds, and make gardening plans.
Apparently seeing snow is a thing however, and we’ve got newly marrieds traveling with hopes of finding fresh powder slopes to zig zag. New to the sport, they’ll need to find an instructor and learn the joys of snowplowing before they slide on over to the bunny slopes. When I think of my past experiences in this sport, I am sending good energy for them to be able to get their gear dialed in early on.
Hopefully with a week’s time to play in the powder they’ll be able to transcend from pizza to French fries early in the experience. If nothing else, perhaps their setup will include comfortable rental gear. Of course, that’s always a challenge, but it makes for a good excuse when you yard sale down the hill. I’ve had gloves lost now for several decades. I suspect it will be like an archaeological find someday.
The novelty of snow play exists due to their young lives being unhampered by the frozen grind of winter days. There has been no forced shoveling of walkways or long foot journeys over snow packed roads with frozen toes to wait for a bus that was delayed due to poor road conditions. They haven’t had to sit on a stiff, winter-hardened vinyl car seat and wait a half hour for the heat to finally reach the back seat. There’s been no cooped-up life from blizzards or freezing rain. For them, snow is all Instagram goodness and picturesque beauty.
Our gal had the stunning experience of a perfect snow dump during a family trip for her one and only winter experience. Six inches of perfect powder fell in a couple of hours early in the day and she got to snow-tube that afternoon and evening. The temperature was moderate and the skies clear. A gift for sure and perhaps -but hopefully not- a once in a lifetime experience.
We hope they will get their snow day and be able to share the joy of this new adventure together. Perhaps they will be gifted at winter sports and excel at skiing or snowboarding. If nothing else, they will get to experience the stunning beauty of nature from the heights of a chair lift or the windows of the lodge while sitting by a fire with a hot drink. Come to think of it, I’m feeling a bit chilled so I’m going to sit out in the sun for a bit and think of summer.