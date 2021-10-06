Minocqua is a tourist lake town in northern Wisconsin. President Dwight Eisenhower used to musky fish the lakes. Actress Elizabeth Taylor often was found water skiing on Lake Minocqua. The local hospital is named after her uncle, Howard Young.
The Minocqua area is known for it plethora of spring-fed lakes filled with all types of trophy fish, the musky being the most sought after. They call it the fish of 10,000 casts.
The walls of the downtown businesses boast creative murals just like the Florida town of murals, Lake Placid. Another commonality is that Al Capone often visited the Lake Placid area and took a break from his gangster life by spending summer weeks in Minocqua.
Minocqua is also the summer home to tennis players who have winter homes all over Florida. Many have summer cottages on lakes with names like Kawaguesaga, Shishebogama, Lac du Flambeau, Nokomis, Kaubashine, Placid Twin and Tomahawk. A number of them are on the Ojibwe Native American Tribe reservation.
Ron and Ruth Hanson are residents of Fort Myers. Ron was a vice president at Mercury Marine in Fond du lac, Wisconsin and Ruth a teacher. They’ve spent many summers in Minocqua RVing and then owning their own condo. Both are at the Minocqua courts all summer mornings. Ron is the tallest of the players and can reach the high lobs. Ruth is very consistent in her return shots.
Donna Lesch has lived in Bradenton for 10 years. With a daughter in Minocqua she has spent many summers there enjoying tennis, the cool weather and the lakes. She worked as a pediatric physical therapist for 27 years before retirement.
Ann Pauls is a retired accountant and domestic engineer. She moved to Bonita Springs from Northbrook, Illinois six years ago as her son wanted to become a police officer in Florida. She has spent summers in the Minocqua, Wisconsin area since she was 4 years old. Her family owns a summer home on the Minocqua chain of lakes. She plays a mean tennis game.
Glenn De Petro lives in Tarpon Springs. He also owns a summer home on a lake chain in Minocqua, Wisconsin, retiring there summers after his work for a major food company in Milwaukee. Winter finds him on the tennis courts near Tampa and summers on the Minocqua High School tennis courts. He’s known for his ability to return the tennis ball with a nifty slice.
This writer and wife Pat live in Lake Placid. They have spent summer vacations in Minocqua for years and currently live there June through September. Tom owned a sporting goods business in West Bend, Wisconsin. At 82, he is the oldest tennis team player. Pat taught school for 35 years. Both have had a lifetime passion for tennis and play weekly in Lake Placid and Sebring in the winter and “up North” in the summer.
Tomasz Goral is a retired doctor of internal medicine. He was born in Poland and spends the winter in Cocoa Beach. He owns a lake home on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes. Besides excelling in tennis, he tends a large vegetable garden with his wife Sharon. Weekly he joins the Minocqua tennis gang for exercise and camaraderie.
Scott Cotherman lives in Boca Grande in the winter and spends his summers on Lake Tomahawk in Minocqua, Wisconsin. His wife’s family had a home on the lake for 60 years. He has spent 35 summers there since his marriage. “My in-laws visited Florida for spring break and fell in love with the area. My wife and I purchased our home in Boca in 2000.” Summer finds him playing on the hard courts in Minocqua joining the other Floridians.
He was originally from Indiana where he was CEO of Global Advertising network.
Monte Dowling lives in Lake Placid but makes a yearly trip to Minocqua to join the tennis fun. “I had never experienced Northern Wisconsin. I flew up to spend a week five summers ago and have been traveling there ever since. I love the cooler weather, scenery, the lakes and, of course, the chance to play tennis mornings when the temperature is in the 60’s and low 70’s rather than the low 90’s in Lake Placid.”
Gretchen Goy grew up in Illinois. Her husband fished the Wisconsin Minocqua Chain of Lakes for 25 years and in 2007 they purchased a cabin on the lake, which became their summer getaway. When Gretchen and her husband retired they also purchased a condo in Sarasota in a golf and tennis community. She now has the best of both worlds to enjoy her love of tennis. “Our ‘Up North’ tennis gang is so welcoming and made up of all levels of tennis ability.”
Gwen Bilek is originally from New Rochelle, New York but grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago. She is a food broker. She spends winters at her home in Estero and summers on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes. “My husband’s family have lived in Northern Wisconsin for years.” She is an avid tennis player and this summer discovered the friendly group of senior tennis players. “I could not imagine a summer without tennis and this group has been a godsend for me.”
The whole gang, ranging from their mid 50’s to early 80’s love tennis. They belong to tennis clubs throughout Florida but over the years have discovered that Minocqua, Wisconsin is their summer haven.
The group was formed 25 years ago and daily you will find between 15 and 20 playing social tennis from 8-10 a.m. on the high school tennis courts. They play for two hours and then many head up the street for coffee at the local MacDonald’s to discuss their wins and losses.
Yearly the local high school tennis coach, Ted Dasler, who also spends time in Dunedin, invites the players during Wimbledon week to come to the courts dressed in white outfits and use old wood rackets reminiscent of days gone by. After, just like the players at Wimbledon, they enjoy strawberries and ice cream. The area TV station always visit to do a story for their nightly news broadcast. Ted has made a career of teaching tennis to youngsters. He claims that tennis players live 9.5 years longer than couch potatoes.
At summer’s end, before the Snowbirds head back home to Florida for the winter, they enjoy a goodbye party at a local restaurant to enjoy pizzas and the famous Wisconsin cocktail, a brandy old fashioned. More brandy is consumed in Wisconsin than in any other state.
Many of the locals who remain north continue to play tennis until the first snow falls on the northern tennis courts.
You will not find any ‘gators or water moccasins in the northern lakes, making them ideal for swimming and skiing. You will find a group of 15-25 senior Floridian tennis players and locals who love the game, enjoy “Up North” tennis for a fun summer of exercise and friendly competition.
Growing old and keeping active does have its advantages. The tennis players ‘luv’ tennis and also relish watching the abundant deer, bears and eagles searching for food in and along the shores of their summer lake cottages in Northern Wisconsin.