When I was small and starting school, I was told it was time to give up my imaginary friends. I’m puzzled as to why when big people have imaginary friends they call themselves ‘saved.’ I’m not sure what they’re saved from but that’s the rumor.
Several past writings have conjured religion in their message as though that carries some special impact. Some are still mired in the belief that America was founded on Judeo-Christian values and that the slave owning Founders embraced such a model. In fact, the Founders went to great pains to avoid the pitfall of endorsing a religion mentioning only “Nature and Nature’s God” in the Declaration of Independence.
A recent writer imagines that a supernatural being had a hand in U.S. military actions in the Pacific during WW2. That’s hogwash. This phantasm was nowhere to be heard from when 600,000 died in the War Against Southern Treason. There was no supernatural assistance during the Spanish flu pandemic that ravaged our country around 1920, then followed by the Great Depression, then followed by a bloody world war. The magic of a god was missing during America’s miserable defeat in Vietnam.
Currently, the nation is under siege by civil unrest and a worldwide pandemic killing hundreds of thousands. The U.S. leads in infections, which continue to increase. Conjuring religion seems a wasted effort, considering how much evil it has spawned throughout history and how little good comes from it.
Religion has been weaponized to further discrimination and bias. To say that America was founded under such values is unflattering and ridiculous.
Horace Markley
Sebring