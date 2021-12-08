So incorrect
Never have I read a missive so hate-filled, to the point of disbelief, filled with absolute falsehoods and lack of evidence or any mentioned references to research from real world readily available sources. May I address the most heinous and egregious remarks?
The writer references the Bible frequently. In almost the same breath, he unequivocally states that gay lifestyles are wrong; that one is born either male or female ... there are only two sexes, that schools are teaching misinformation of history and of the founding fathers. So, first, as to “gays,” I challenge the writer to show us any place in the New Testament where Jesus speaks of homosexuality. Second, I challenge him to scientifically explain to us how he accounts for the many species of animals that are hermaphroditic, (such as emails), or the many species of fish that actually change their gender as needs be. Furthermore, I challenge him to disprove that some Founding Fathers like Thomas Payne were arguably atheists, or, Unitarian like John Adams. And so what?
Third, there is no mention of Jesus or God, or Christianity in the U.S. Constitution. (Not to be confused with the Declaration of Independence.) The printer who printed the Constitution did add “In the year of our Lord” at the end.
Will he resort to saying I am gay or am atheist? So incorrect.
Louise Jennings
Sebring