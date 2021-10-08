So many gods
Evidence of Greek and Egyptian deities go back to about 3000 BCE, though the actual root of these myths may be much older. Roman gods first appeared under the Etruscan Kings about 6 BCE. The Greeks, Egyptians and Romans sported gods and goddesses for all occasions while Christianity boasts that one god fits all.
Deities were held in high esteem and talk against them could have resulted in dire consequences. Through time, other belief systems took shape and today there are about 4,200 world religions. Later bloomers in the field of religious cults include Christianity (about 350 CE) and Islam (610 CE). Today, 34,000 separate groups within Christianity have been identified. Splinter cults like Scientology emerged in the 20th century, amounting to nothing short of tax shelters under the guise of religion. Today, religious organizations enjoy tax breaks that others don’t and each claims to hold the magic lamp which explains our origin, the daily running of our lives, and the alleged afterlife.
Gods and goddesses were real to those who leaned on them for answers or solace. Yet, their existence has never been proven. Supernatural beings were created in the minds of humans to explain things that could not otherwise be explained. When it was discovered that religion could be used to intimidate others, the flood gates were open with the Catholic Church taking full advantage in the Middle Ages. Using their god as a shield they set about a campaign of torture, intimidation and murder to confirm their spot at the top of the religious world. The crusades, witch hunts and the inquisitions were tools designed to make sure the underlings knew that the god of this one faith was the only god and you’d better believe it or else.
For centuries, wars without number exploded over which god was the top banana. Christians and Muslims clashed in an unholy display of religious conflict. Catholics and Protestants warred with each other in a petty display of schoolyard immaturity and arrogance.
I’m sorry if these observations don’t fall in line with religious propaganda. Perception is everything and this is what I’ve perceived.
Faith is defined as belief in something unproven. So much chaos and hypocrisy over so many gods, the existence of which have never been proven.
Horace Markley
Sebring