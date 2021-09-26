In my monthly Superintendent’s Corner, I typically take the opportunity to share information with the community about current events in our schools and important information about the district. This month, I want to spotlight three of our current educators, a recent retiree from the district, and an organization that makes a tremendous contribution to the children of Highlands County.
Last week, the Champion for Children Foundation hosted its annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. This year marks the 22nd year that this event has honored individuals from our community who advocate and make significant contributions to enhancing the lives of children.
I want to congratulate Lisa Lovett, who was announced as the 2021 Champion for Children. Thank you for your years of service and dedication, and your commitment to our youth. Additionally, I thank you for serving as a role model to our children through your service to others, inspiring them, and setting a strong positive example.
Congratulations to all five of this year’s finalists! I am especially proud to have two current educators among the ranks of those being honored as well as one of our School Board of Highlands County family members who recently retired.
Carolyn Shoemaker served students for almost 40 years and retired last year from Sebring High School where she held the data operator position for many years. She mentored and coached thousands of students during her time with our district, and I appreciate the difference she made in the lives of our children.
Dawn Henderson has been teaching and inspiring students at Avon Park High School for 17 years, and has twice been a past recipient of Avon Park High School’s Teacher of the Year as well as the District-Wide Teacher of the Year. Dawn builds strong and lasting relationships with students that motivate and inspire them long after graduation.
Also among the finalists is Katlyn Vazquez, the District-Wide Teacher of the Year last year. Katlyn is an educator at Avon Park Middle School and has been teaching and inspiring children as well as serving as a leader among her peers for 12 years.
In addition to the finalists, a special award was presented to Alison Juliano, a teacher at the Kindergarten Learning Center. Alison not only impacts Highlands County children, but also children around the world. She was honored with the 2021 Global Child Advocate award, and her work has included the recent opening of Alison’s House of Hope in Tanzania giving safe housing to 56 orphans.
I appreciate the Champion for Children Foundation for hosting this annual event, celebrating amazing child advocates in our community. While many readers may be aware of the Foundation from coverage of the annual awards gala, some may not be fully aware of the full scope of services this organization provides.
Through Foundation initiatives and partnerships, resources provided to the community include Preventative Services and Early Intervention Assistance, Actions for Autism, Domestic Violence Prevention, Drowning Prevention, and Vision and Hearing Quest.
Additionally, the Champion for Children Foundation provides support and hope to the families of children fighting cancer through Lindsey’s Wish and to others battling serious childhood illness through the Ila and Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund.
The School Board of Highlands County is proud to partner with the Foundation for the Champion for Children Youth Awards. Going on its third year, the Youth Awards recognize outstanding young people in our community who excel in service to others. In this its third year, the annual Youth Awards hope that by recognizing and honoring these characteristics in our children, we can inspire and nurture the next generation of Champion for Children Gala Award recipients. We have amazing children in our community!
Many more initiatives assist families in Highlands County, and I encourage you to visit the Champion for Children website at www.championforchildren.org to learn more.
We strive to provide an excellent education to students in Highlands County. We work hard to focus on not only academics but also support the development of the whole child. This can be a daunting task as children and families come through our doors with unique and challenging needs every day. Through our partnership with the Champion for Children Foundation and the support they provide in the community, we seek to meet the needs of students and families we serve to ensure that Highlands County remains healthy and prosperous, giving bright futures for our children.
Congratulations again to all of this year’s Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards finalists, and special congratulations to the 2021 Award recipient, Lisa Lovett.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.