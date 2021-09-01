You have seen them swoop down majestically from the sky. You have even seen them sitting all along the ridge of the piles of garbage at our county dump – this symbol of America, the American bald eagle. But have you ever seen one up close? Have you ever felt the weight of one on your shoulder, your forearm, heard the whomp-whomp-whomp sound (so like a helicopter’s blades) when an eagle flutters its wings? Well, I have. Now it is your turn.
Saturday, Oct. 23rd, the Spring Lake development will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Come and meet David and Karen Wrede and Thunder, the bald eagle they rescued 25 years ago. When Thunder was 4 months old, he was shot out of the sky by someone using lead pellets. One lodged near his spine, another in his head where it severed the optic nerve, blinding Thunder in his right eye. The vet removed other pellets but advised against trying to remove those two because of their location while cautioning that the lead could still, one day, poison this magnificent bird who might otherwise live to be 45 or 50 years old.
In the meantime, Thunder could never be released because his depth perception was compromised. A senseless act stole Thunder’s freedom for a lifetime. He would never be able to ‘soar like an eagle.’ Twenty-five years later, no signs remain of Thunder’s ordeal. Feathers hide his scars and both eyes are strikingly beautiful. He seems to have full motion and, when he spreads his 6-foot wingspan, it is a breath-taking sight.
Years ago I joined several other volunteers when David Wrede, Thunder, and a lot of other rescued ‘critters’ entertained shoppers at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. Shoppers strolling by came in, sat on the tile floor, and were joined by more and more people. Wrede, telling stories and answering questions non-stop as usual, was so interesting talking about rescue, release, rehabbing injured animals, that children and their daddy’s had to be almost physically dragged away by their womenfolk who had long-since finished their own shopping.
Once I was present at a ‘release’ of a rehabilitated hawk. Watching it rise in the air, hesitantly wobbling a little at first. I teared up and held my breath. Suddenly it gathered momentum and soared off above the live oaks into the blue sky. Free at last. Soaring like an eagle.
To see Thunder snuggle against his chest and even kiss David Wrede never fails to charm wherever they go. People listen intently and go away with a renewed appreciation for nature and a desire to protect wildlife. While the Wredes no longer do rescues, they are available for educational programs. David Wrede is required by the State of Florida to give 12 presentations a year as a condition of being allowed to keep Thunder. Contact him at 863-385-2770 to discuss having him speak at your function.
When you come to the festival, don’t forget to ask him about one late-night call from a man in Lake Placid who found a huge ‘critter’ in his pond. This was a first for David Wrede. Researched confirmed it was a capybara. Google it. For months George/Georgie (we knew not which it was) was eating us out of house and home while we searched online for information about it and a home for it. Nobody stocks capybara food so, for a while there, I was buying almost every bag of hamster, Guinea pig food on Walmart’s shelves – twice a week. Among the many comments of shoppers in line behind me were, ‘damn, that must be one big hamster ...”
Finally, I contacted Joel Slavin, the man who trained all the dogs for the movie “101 Dalmatians.” He agreed to take George but, first, he wanted to prepare just the right accommodations for him. Months later, they came and got George. They sent me pictures of his new, private compound. It had a big chickee hut, a large man-made pond, lots of grass, both palm and shade trees. They had even built a sturdy concrete ‘bunker’ where George would be safe during hurricanes. They provided George with a ‘companion’ animal – a big bird of some sort. They invited me to visit him. I hated to see this gentle giant leave (about 150-200 pounds of him) but he was going to some place that looked for all the world like an island resort.
If I ever visit, I want to stay with George. I’m thinking pink bikini, big straw hat, sunscreen, tropical drink with a little umbrella in it. Perfect for these, my ‘golden’ years. ‘Course, after about three days as his houseguest, George would probably show me the door – the gate, as it were. That’s gratitude for you.
Miss Sam Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.