September 1986, 35 years ago, Florida International University when I was 38 and I took one of my first classes after two years at a Florida community college (Florida Keys) and obtaining an AA degree.
First class: social gerontology ... course one of two that semester, “Social Gerontology is a subfield of gerontology that focuses on the social aspect of growing old. Professionals in this field strive to improve the interactions between older adults and the rest of the world, including family members, peers, and healthcare professionals.”
So, now I am 73 years old, over time I read the letters to the editor, Highlands News-Sun, and I read more letters, and I read featured articles and I do my “five W’s,” Who, What with a general search and I come back with the suspected age of the writers. Karma: Now, I don’t want to explain karma but it links up to the study of social gerontology that helped prepare me to live and work in Highlands County, in fact the state of Florida.
If you look at the letters to the editor and now closer to the religious section of the News-Sun and research the suspected age of the writers, in theory we are dealing with a “(Highlands County) ... Community Adult Living Facility” (CALF). In fact, it may even be a “(Golden) CALF.” My final college required one religion course for graduation.
Social gerontology – who knew it would also help prepare me for a career in Florida Criminal Justice System: “the aging prison population” and the nobody-cares-about “aging probation population.” Remember, it’s the state of Florida, Tough-On-Crime.
The best I could I checked South Florida State College, for me aka SFCC, course selection and really did not come up with anything close to social gerontology. If it helped me deal with these “crazy ole coots.” Sorry, I forgot my education – golden agers – over the course of the next 35 years of my life it just might help these Highlands County young students/residents understand what they have gotten themselves into living and working in Highlands County? Or not!
As a side note when the instructor told us about the term paper for the course that was required, I got the idea of contacting the AARP for information. The AARP telephone person questioned my age, 38, during the call and upon learning, told me emphatically I was too young to join. I figured they were not going to hinder my education so I will fix them and I simply subtracted 20 years from my birth date and joined. Who knew the AARP was motivating me to think like a deviant and that would eventually help me in my 20-year criminal justice career. Faithfully, an AARP member, according to their records since Sept. 29, 1986. As a side note I completed my BA at another college (St. Leo) at Homestead AFB and little known or forgotten, you could do the same at Avon Park Bombing Range in its heyday.
I hope I haven’t opened the door for the Republicans and another lawsuit over election fraud (l am a registered Republican) because I fudged my birthdate 35 years ago for the sake of a college term paper?
Remember, “Whereas” and “Why for,” Jesus forgives all but for the right amount of coin ($$$), you and the State of Florida, or a lawyer by way of a judge, can have your transgressions sealed or expunged from your Florida criminal record (some exceptions).
Who said, “A little knowledge (education) is a dangerous thing?”
