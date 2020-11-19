Should social media sites tells us what is right and wrong?
Go onto Twitter and below the president’s tweets you’ll find disclaimer after disclaimer.
“This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more.”
Many of the things the president Tweets are disputed and some are blatantly false. But is it really Twitter’s job to put a disclaimer next to everything the president says?
This is about a lot more than the president and some of the things he alleges. It goes beyond him and beyond Republicans and Democrats for that matter.
The question at hand is: should Twitter—and Facebook and other social media sites – be telling people what is right or wrong?
Legally, are they publishers or platforms? The reason that matters is because if social media sites are platforms, simply places for people to post content, then they don’t have some of the same legal obligations as publishers.
One of the reasons people migrated to Twitter and Facebook is because it’s a place they can go to express themselves.
For politicians it’s their chance to express exactly how they feel on an issued too, without wondering what part of their quote may actually make it to print or online.
Once Twitter started manipulating that – they are stripping people of their right to express themselves and becoming a filter.
It’s one thing when it comes to public safety. We don’t want any death threats out there or calls to action for people to harm others. Similarly, if posts are coming from a strange Russian or Chinese account, it would make sense to investigate those.
But that is different than a real person expressing an opinion and Twitter or Facebook deciding what opinion is valid.
In explaining its decision to flag some of the president’s Tweets, the Twitter link stated, “The public conversation occurring on Twitter is never more important than during elections and other civic events. Any attempts to undermine the integrity of our service is antithetical to our fundamental rights and undermines the core tenets of freedom of expression, the value upon which our company is based.”
What?!
That makes no sense because what they are doing is the exact opposite. By censoring what opinions people can put out there they are taking away freedom of expression and the integrity of the company.
