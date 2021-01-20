The politicians and talking heads ranting on cable news and in the pages of this newspaper about how social media companies are violating our 'First Amendment rights" are woefully or willfully ignorant of our Constitution.
The amendment says, in part, "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech …”
Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube and other social media companies are businesses, not lawmakers. Twitter banning a hate-monger is not the government banning speech. It may be inconvenient to lose your Twitter or Facebook account, but it does not in any way violate your Constitutional rights — even for a president.
Congress passed a law (Communications Decency Act, Section 230) to protect social media companies from liability for incendiary or libelous content posted on their sites. This has allowed social media to distribute all kinds of hate and filth with impunity. After more than a decade of this, the American public has come to see social media as public forums — which they are not.
Not only do Facebook, et al., widely distribute these posts, they monitor users' activities and use algorithms to push users to other posts with similar — or worse — content. Watch a clip from Fox News on YouTube and it will steer you to more clips from Newsmax and OAN, then into accounts promoting right-wing nonsense.
The purpose, of course, isn't promoting free speech, but to keep users watching and reading and looking at the advertising the media sites sell — to huge financial success.
The 21st century has ushered in disinformation and propaganda on a unprecedented level, driven by a huge expansion of unregulated media: broadcast (radio and TV), cable and internet. It has been a huge financial boon to a tiny, craven group of billionaires.
The riotous attack on our Capitol — an attempt to overthrow a democratic government of law, driven by fantastical conspiracy theories — is glaring evidence of that.
If America does not address this cancer of lies and disinformation in our society and body politic very soon, we could very easily lose the very protections our Constitution affords us.
Charles Brewer
Sebring