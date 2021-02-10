The recent Gamestop stock caper was just a twist on the old "pump and dump" stock scam: Buy a block of near-worthless shares, convince naive investors to buy in and drive up the price, then cash out at the peak and leave small investors with empty pockets.
Gamestop shares that sold for about $17 rocketed to over $450 before crashing again. All in a few weeks.
As has happened so frequently lately, social media manipulators lured and deluded the foolish into some very bad decisions.
With a high number of short sales of Gamestop, the perpetrators of this scam knew big investment funds would be forced to buy shares to cover their short sales as they saw the stock price soar – further inflating the price.
The con was in telling small investors that they could "stick it to the market's big guys" by forcing them into a "short squeeze" and make big bucks – when the truth is, the little guys got fleeced.
I hope those who lost money on this flimflam will learn not to treat the stock market like a casino – and not to invest hard-earned cash based on the garbage spread on social media sites.
But I doubt they will; the lure of easy money is too enticing.
Charles Brewer
Sebring