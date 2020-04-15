Socialism defined: a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
This term is parroted by the right-wing echo chamber to describe the current state of the U.S.33 democratic republic. It was heard on some faux news outlet and it sounded clever. It has since has become a battle cry against all who oppose the Trumpian bubble we’ve created for ourselves.
The fact is, socialism is one of the staples of American government and has been for some time. Social Security, Medicare, public schools, the nation’s infrastructure (gas tax), FEMA, stimulus bailouts, etc. are all examples of socialism. Don’t start with that lame comment, “it’s not socialism if I pay into Medicare, Social Security,” Oh, but it is the very definition of socialism. All pay in and those who need take out.
A recent writer claims that it’s socialistic to enforce measures that will help stifle the current pandemic plaguing the world. It’s more a matter of a national health emergency that will save lives. I’m sorry if your delicate sensitivities are offended but overusing a word you can’t define doesn’t make you wise or cool. It displays ignorance and a robotic march in time with the spew from the right-wing TV machine. Try to master single syllable words before you tackle those more complicated.
Horace Markley
Sebring