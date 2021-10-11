SEBRING — Two years ago, Ridge Area Arc Executive Director Kathleen Border came up with an idea for a fundraiser.
“Obviously my husband wears a uniform,” Border said, referring to Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border. “I thought about all of the people in the world who wear a uniform and how much we try to educate on individuality in what we do.”
That’s how she came up with the Show Us Your Socks Showdown two years ago. It threatens to explode onto social media this year as people and businesses challenge their colleagues and competitors to “Show us your socks.”
Border said she wanted to give everyone else a chance to express their personality and individuality, while supporting Ridge Area Arc, a private not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1957, which provides an array of services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In addition to serving nearly 200 families and individuals directly, Ridge Area Arc promotes and improves support and services for all, including good access to information, advocacy and skills needed to participate as active citizens of the nation and members of the community.
This latest fundraiser started in November 2019, on a small scale at first, Border said. As a non-profit, she said, Ridge Area Arc does a lot of small fundraisers, but this one was designed for the individuals who have just a little bit of cash.
Border focused on wild, colorful socks. People dressing conservatively in an office setting or who wear a uniform each day could express some part of their personality and raise funds for Ridge Area Arc at the same time.
“Everyone has an individuality that if you peek into their personality, you’d get to see,” Border said. “It really allows everyone to be an individual. I thought that was a good lesson on individuality.”
It runs throughout the entire month of November to give the point-person at each business flexibility to choose a day everyone can wear crazy socks. They can then collect money from employees themselves and take pictures, and send it all to Ridge Area Arc, or have a representative from Ridge Area Arc come and get the money and photos.
The best part about it, Border said, for both building a following and growing the fundraiser, is that it’s all social-media driven.
“I had friends who were runners who snapped pictures of their socks. Heacock (Insurance Group) had a group of 30 who participated,” Border said. “I think the ripple effect was people doing videos and making a sock challenge. They were challenging their friends and built wings on the idea.”
Dr. Michael G. Kirsch, DDS, participated and challenged fellow dentists to join in, Border said. This year, she said, some larger organizations have suggested having their internal departments challenge each other.
Donna Scherlacher, director of Development for Ridge Area Arc, said each year they see new faces and new feet in the challenge, and want to keep doing so. Ridge Area Arc runs fundraisers for everyone, she said, including the Halloween 5K Run/Walk at the end of this month, the Sebring Derby — a virtual horse race — and other events.
The sock challenge, Scherlacher said, gives everyone a chance to get in on the action just by changing their socks. People can go to www.ridgeareaarc.org to sign up and can then, on the day they choose, take photos and tag Ridge Area Arc on social media using the hashtags #Sockchallenge2021 and #RAArc.