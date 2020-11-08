SEBRING — Coronavirus couldn’t stop the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts but it did postpone it by several months. Fans will finally get their speed fix this weekend Nov. 11-14.
Officials at Sebring International Raceway knew the much-anticipated race would require an impressive opener. That’s where the United States Special Operations (SOCOM) Para-Commandos come in, or rather drop in.
The Para-Commandos are the military aerial parachute demonstration team headquartered in nearby MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. The team will be an integral part of the opening of the 12 Hours of Sebring race day festivities. The commandos jump from airplanes to enthrall audiences with flashy maneuvers, special effects and precision landing.
SFC Aaron Figel is a part of the Para-Commando team, who is a self admitted adrenaline junkie. He enjoys diving into stadiums in front of audiences. Figel is an Army Ranger and has 5,258 jumps under his chute, but who’s counting? Figel has been jumping from planes since he was 19-years-old, much to the chagrin of his mother. He said the old movie Point Break with Patrick Swayze got him into adrenaline-seeking sports such as surfing. At first, he said his mother worried, now she just shrugs her shoulders.
“The rest just fell into place, pun intended,” Figel joked.
He said the team, has about 23 members and four people who jump full time on their days off. They will jump with different flags depending on the event, such as a weighted American flag and MIA/POW flag etc.
“We will probably use red smoke canisters on our boots,” he said.
Red smoke keeps the sky divers more visible to those on the ground. He said white and blue smoke does not show up as well as the red. The team jumps from heights of over 13,000 feet to as low as 2,000 feet above ground. Speeds of 120 mph are reached in the dives.
The commandos are men and women from special operations forces of different branches.
Gates will open for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Wednesday at 6 a.m. The race will begin Saturday at 10:10 a.m.