SEBRING — Sebring’s annual Soda Festival will get some fall flavor this year, then bounce back into spring for 2021, thanks to coronavirus postponement.
The festival, originally set for three weeks from now, on April 3-5, has now been moved to Oct. 16-18. Organizers said they will honor any purchases people have already made on vendor spaces or tasting tickets at that time.
The postponement, like many other events at this time, was made due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“While this decision was not easy to make, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, volunteers, vendors and community very seriously,” organizers said in a letter to previous vendors and patrons. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials.”
Liz Barber, president/CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce — the lead organizing entity for the festival — said Friday that the format of the festival, a soft drink tasting event with people pouring samples, would raise too many concerns now.
“There’s too much handling of things, even if we are super-safe,” Barber said.
Barber also said she had to remind herself that this event, still a new event in its third year has only been postponed.
“I keep telling myself, ‘Not canceled. Not canceled,’” Barber said.
There are also concerns about hurricanes, with October still being during the more active part of the storm season, and Barber said organizers talked about that when choosing a new date.
“All you can do is plan,” Barber said. “Really, [there] is always something.”
She and organizers chose the new dates Thursday night, and will work now at getting the word out to all their vendors and fans, who hail from all over Florida, as well as out of state.
“It will be exactly the same,” Barber said of the format, although when asked, she said the event might incorporate some Halloween themes, being just two weeks from that holiday.
“We’ll have more time to market the event,” Barber added.
Once it’s done, however, organizers will have to jump back into marketing the 2021 Sebring Soda Festival, which they intend to bring back that April.
As luck would have it, the 2021 Sebring Soda Fest will arrive on Easter weekend, so there may be a chance to incorporate that celebration into the event.