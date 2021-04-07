Sebring provided fine weather for the third Annual Sebring Soda Fest held downtown around the circle and in Circle Park. Two cool and sunny days, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, saw people excited to be outside and enjoying a favorite annual event.
Food trucks occupied one of the circle spokes and included Bob’s Food Wagon, The Loud Italian, We Roll, Greek on the Street, Bourbon Chicken and Smokin’ Bear Bar-B-Que to name a few.
Vendors surrounding Circle Park included those selling jewelry, solar panels, candles and soaps, wood creations, sauces and nuts, motor chairs, art work, kitchen items, quilts, insurance and much more.
This event was full of family-friendly fun in an outdoor setting. It has been described as a celebration of craft soda and good old-fashioned fun; a sodalicious experience!
Over 100 different sodas were available each day. There were some of the more common varieties, such as colas and root beers. However, most people wanted to taste the more unusual and exotic like Zombie Brain Juice, Green River, MacFuddy’s Pepper, Mr. Q. Cumber and Zuberfiz Cocofiz.
Attendees could purchase soda tasting punch cards for a nominal amount, based on how may tastings they wanted. There was intermittent entertainment on stage in Circle Park.
Dan Blower and Cortni Mays were pouring soda samples at the Supervisor of Elections Booth #6. Angie Rao was trying Grapico Grape while Greg Williams got a sample of Unicorn Yack. “It’s pretty good,” said Williams.
Friends Kaye Phillips, Dee Dartsch and Cindy Dye were at the New Life Lutheran Church Booth #44. They were served by Sharon Madson and Joanne Schultz. “They have a nice selection to choose from.”
People lined up to receive information and soda tasting at Booth #12. Carol Dutton and Natalie Kovens were representing the Heartland Cultural Alliance in Avon Park.
Brother and sister team, Wendy and Sam Gilbert, had their own booth selling Wendy’s sauce, Bar-B-Que and Candied Cashews. Sam was handing out samples of the cashew treats to many waiting hands.
There were activities for kids, including painting and crafts on the circle. One of the downtown streets had a bucking whale for the kids to ride. Asher Brown tried out the ride and stayed on for quite a while before the whale shook him off.
Artist Chin-Chin was creating and painting some pretty impressive caricatures for guests at the event as she sat in the shade of her tent.
Local residents Susan Waters and Judy Lento walked downtown to enjoy the beautiful weather and partake in the festivities.
While Saturday was the main day of the event, the fun started on Friday evening with the Mid-Florida Credit Union Family Fun Night. There was an outdoor family movie and some Easter themed events.
“The Sebring Chamber was very excited to be able to hold the Sebring Soda Festival this year!” said Tenille Drury-Smith, president & CEO of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce.