SEBRING — Sebring’s Soda Festival, after being gone for a year, will return again April 2-3.
It was set to go for April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and mandatory shutdowns pushed it to the fall, where it ran into other scheduling problems.
Tenile Drury-Smith, president/CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce said the limitations in place at that time simply made it too difficult to stage.
Now it’s back for the third time, the fourth year since it started. It will still have the same outdoor, family-friendly atmosphere with more than 200 craft sodas to sample, live music, beer and wine and food. Drury-Smith said they will take more precautions, including social distancing in the serving lines, masks and gloves on all volunteers and hand-washing/sanitizing stations throughout the event.
Organizers hope to have 40-50 vendors this year, if all goes well, and the Chamber is looking for non-profit organizations to set up information booths, work soda sample booths or volunteer for the overall event.
“We think people are excited to get out and do things again,” Drury-Smith said.
The Chamber is also looking for sponsors, she said.
The first day will have 100 sodas to sample during Fizzy Family Fun Night from 3-9 p.m. Friday, April 2, which will include an outdoor family movie under the stars, family fun/games, food trucks and vendors.
Soda Tastings will continue on 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with 100 different craft sodas for tasting. The free Block Party Concert will then crank up 6-9 p.m. April 3 with a live band, as well as beer and wine.
Organizers encourage social distancing and face masks, and will have hand sanitizing and hand washing stations throughout the festival. Only one group/family will be permitted at each soda tasting table at a time, and volunteers at the soda tasting booths will use extra precautions along with gloves and masks.
Anyone who is not feeling well or who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or is suspected of having COVID-19, is asked not to attend the festival this year.
For details, visit SebringSodaFest.com, follow social media @SebringSodaFest and #SebringSodaFest, or contact the Sebring Chamber of Commerce at (863) 385-8448 or SebringSodaFest@Sebring.org.