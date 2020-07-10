SEBRING — Sebring Soda Festival officials recently announced that the 3rd Annual Sebring Soda Festival will not be held on Oct. 16-18.
“While we will miss bringing the community and visitors together to enjoy Florida’s fizziest festival, our top priority remains in the health and safety of our guests, vendors, volunteers and everyone involved who help make the Sebring Soda Festival an award-winning event,” said Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Sebring Soda Festival committee.
The event, which had been re-scheduled from April to October, will be cancelled for this year. The next Sebring Soda Festival will be held April 2-4, 2021. The event is typically held the first weekend in April.
“Many exciting things had been planned for the third annual celebration, including a ‘Make Your Own Soda’ station, the block party concert, a giant interactive bottle cap mural, life size photo frame and selfie station, and more,” Barber said. “These activities will be incorporated into the 2021 event, and we will have more time to make create additional ‘soda-licious’ fun for next year.”
Vendors who have purchased a booth space for the 2020 event will have two options: 1) Confirm their attendance at the 2021 event to receive an automatic upgrade and best possible premium position at the festival, or 2) Receive a full refund by contacting the Sebring Chamber via email or phone no later than Aug. 31.
With a family-friendly party atmosphere, more than 200 craft sodas to sample, craft beer and wine, live music and festive food, this is the fizziest festival in all of Florida. The three-day festival, which is held in historic downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned fun.
For more information about the Sebring Soda Festival, visit www.SebringSodaFest.com, find us on social media: @SebringSodaFest, call 863-385-8448 or email sebringsodafest@sebring.org.