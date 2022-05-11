SEBRING — “Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Sofia Talvik somehow still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music,” is how her bio opens on her website, sofiatalvik.com. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at The Circle Theatre, Talvik will take the audience on a beautiful, and sometimes surreal journey.
Talvik is a North Sea siren hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden. To hear her soft, tender tones and deep insights into Americana living, you’d swear that she was born down south in Dixie.
“I put out my first album, ‘Blue Moon,’ in 2005 on a small indie label in Sweden,” Talvik recounts. “In 2006 I founded my record label, Makaki Music, with my husband and we put out my second album ‘Street of Dreams.’
“Since then I’ve released another six albums and many EPs and singles. My latest album, “Paws of a Bear,” was released in 2019. Since I haven’t been able to tour the last few years, this is the album and the songs I’m focusing on now for my shows.”
The first single from that album, ”Take Me Home,” charted in the top 10 of Folk Radio Charts for several months.
Bandcamp.com has said of Talvik, “She has honed her craft into something more than just an artist, — an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins.”
What started out as an adventure for Talvik has blossomed into a full-time, full on schedule of near constant touring.
“In 2011 me and my husband embarked on a 1.5-yearlong tour through the USA which took us through 37 states,” recalls the songstress. “It resulted in the album ‘Big Sky Country’ and the book ‘Drivin’ & Dreaming.’
“Since then we’ve divided our time between touring in the USA and Europe. We usually play around 120 shows a year. We’re now up to 47 states in the US and tour around in our little 1989 Winnebago called “Lil’ Chief.”
Her 2015 album ”Big Sky Country,” was named one of the five best Americana albums of the year by British newspaper “The Telegraph.” It paints a splendid mural of her travels and love for the vast plains, big mountains and sandy coastlines that she has experienced in her excursions across this country.
Although well acquainted with The Sunshine State, this will be Talvik’s first ever performance in Sebring.
“I’ve been all over Florida and my RV is registered here so we call Florida our home state, but I haven’t been to Sebring before,” she said.
In 2010 the Swedish singer/songwriter paid homage to her adopted “home state” and released album No. 4 titled “Florida.” Talvik tells the story of the state getting its own album.
“In 2009 my husband went on an exchange program for his work to Orlando for three months. I tagged along and wrote some songs. Coming from Sweden, which is more grey and rainy, I had looked forward to coming to the Sunshine State. Unfortunately the first weeks in Florida were nothing but liquid sunshine. But that gave me time to sit inside to write songs instead of lounging at the beach.”
CD Baby had this to say about the release: “It’s not often that an album takes your breath away, and I hate to sound hyperbolic, but “Florida” actually has several ‘Oh my God!’ moments of sheer beauty.”
As with almost everything else, COVID wreaked havoc on Talvik’s touring schedule at the time. Because of those events she has not released an album since late 2019 in order to finish her touring in support of that recording.
“As I released ‘Paws of a Bear’ just before the pandemic hit, I didn’t want to release a new album before I had a chance to tour with it. I had two big US tours planned for 2020 that I’m trying to fulfill this year. After that I might put out a new album. I have a bunch of new songs but I am not in a hurry.
“The ‘Back on the Road Tour’ might sound kind of obvious and boring, but it’s what we all have been striving for these past two years — to get back on the road,” Talvik says. ”So for me these words are filled with a heap of emotions.”
The Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.