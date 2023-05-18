A local youth softball coach facing seven counts of sexual battery of a minor will ask a judge to give him reasonable bond so he can be released from jail.
Michael Charles Pack, 55, allegedly molested and coerced one of his young female players – who is now an adult — into some 200 sexual encounters, according to his arrest affidavit.
Pack was arrested May 5 on a no-bond warrant signed by County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour. He is charged with seven counts of sexual battery on a child between 12 and 17 while under custodial authority – all of which are first-degree felonies punishable by 30 years in prison.
Pack’s motion for reasonable bond is scheduled for Thursday, May 25.
His Sebring attorney, Lon Worth Crow IV, is basing his argument for reasonable bond on the following arguments:
- Everyone is entitled to bail in Florida unless charged with a capital offense punishable by life in prison and the state demonstrates that the proof is evident or the presumption of guilt is great.
- Defendant is not a danger to the community or a flight risk.
- Pack has never been accused of a crime or an act of violence.
- He is gainfully employed, worked as an EMT, has responded to subpoenas, testified in court, “and exhibited nothing but respect for the legal process his entire life”.
- He has never failed to appear for judicial proceedings or to respond to any summons.
- The allegations against his client occurred 17 years ago.
Prosecutors could try to keep Pack in jail by convincing Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that Pack is a danger to the community based on the allegations that Pack tried to hide the alleged affair through secret passwords over burner phones he purchased for the youngster. The victim also told detectives that Pack allegedly threatened the girl and her family.
When weighing whether to set bail, Cowden may consider the nature and circumstances of the charges; weight of the evidence against Pack; Pack’s family ties; his length of residence in the community (45 years); employment history, finances; mental condition, past and present conduct; the danger of intimidating witnesses, and other facts.
Victim met Pack at age 11
Arrest reports said the girl victim first met Pack when he coached her for a season at age 11 or 12. Pack decided to have his own travel softball team — Sebring Storm 12 Youth Travel Team. The victim was on the team and became friends with a member of his family.
With her parents working, she spent a lot of time with Pack’s family, sometimes staying over on tournament weekends like an “additional daughter.”
At a sleepover when she was 12, when they had a tournament the next day, she was rough-housing with her friend, and Pack allegedly told them to go to sleep. The victim slept on the couch, and allegedly awoke to him touching her and covering her mouth, threatening both her and her family’s reputations and lives.
She was frightened, reports said, and didn’t tell anyone. After that, he allegedly would molest her every time she stayed at his house, reports said.
Contact allegedly evolved
Reports said threats changed to promises of rewards, and activity allegedly changed from touching to intercourse and oral sex throughout middle school.
At age 12 or 13, she said, Pack bought her a prepaid phone, allegedly to contact her privately and set up liaisons.
The alleged victim, now an adult, told the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in February that she became alarmed when she saw Pack at a 10-15-year-old girls’ softball tryout.