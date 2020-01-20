SEBRING — The weather got hot and the 70’s bats got hotter. Blazing Irrigation upended the Alan Jay Automotive Network team 18-13.
Don (Slam Bam) Cunningham notched five hits to lead the Blazing Irrigation attack, while Bob Richards had four hits. Sam Crouse, Alex Gray (double, triple) and Norm Grubbs (double, triple) each had three hits.
David Lahue homered and tripled for Alan Jay, while Lee Sonneberg and Ken Lloyd had three hits in the losing effort.
VFW defeated Buttonwood Bay 17-4 on the other diamond, as Ted Navarro and Frank Lantz had four hits each. Chuck Detore, ‘Jumbo’ Jim Lauzon (three doubles) and Will Ramsey had three hits. JC (Choo Choo) Brown added a pair of base hits with a double. John kloet was the winning pitcher.
Ninety-two-year-old Tony Caristo had three hits for Buttonwood Bay, who also received good games from Tom (Moose) Morissette, Fred Boyd and Jim Munroe.
On Thursday, Blazing Irrigation defeated VFW 4300 by a final score of 22-17 in an early season battle of the unbeatens. The win snapped VFW 4300’s 19-game winning streak, dating back to last season.
Cunningham had another big day for Blazing Irrigation with six hits, with one a triple. Bill Todd had five hits (two doubles), while Grubbs and Gary Tankersley had four hits. Gray added three hits including a home run.
The losing VFW team had a great day from Jim Polatty with five hits, including a double and triple, with Detore, Chester (House of David) Johnson (double, triple) and Lauzon (double) each with four hits. Brown and Lantz (double, triple) had three hits each. Moe Pier was the winning pitcher.
In the other game, Alan Jay Automotive Network broke open a close game with 17 runs in the final inning to defeat Buttonwood Bay by a 29-10 final in a game that was a lot closer than the final score indicates.
Woody Woodward had five hits (double) for Alan Jay and Les (Preacher) Osbeck hit for the cycle. Rudy Pribble was the winning pitcher and helped his own cause with four hits. Phil Lucas (double), ‘Wild’ Bill DeStefano (double), Ted Griffin (homer), Lee Sonneberg (homer) and Quintin Moore (double) each had three hits.
John Degnen and Caristo (double) each had three hits for Buttonwood Bay. Jack Grasso and Mitch Brown were among the players with two hits.
The teams return to action this week on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at the Highlands County Sports Complex.