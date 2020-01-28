SEBRING — Old Man Winter moved in on Tuesday’s games of the 70-and-over softball league. The fans and players bundled up as the wind blew and made it even colder.
One player who the weather didn’t bother was Juluis Cornelius Brown, (better known as Choo Choo). J. C. Brown was a railroad engineer with the C&O for 37 years. He also had a tour with the U.S. Marine Corps and now resides in Sebring and plays over 70s softball. He is leading the VFW 4300 in hitting and playing super defense.
On the diamond, the Alan Jay Automotive Network outlasted the VFW 4300 in a thrilling game 19-18. Brown led the losers in hitting with a 5 for 5 day including two doubles and a triple; Wil Ramsey,Tom McNally (out-of-the-park home run and triple) both had four hits apiece. Also in the Four Hit Club was Ted Navarro. Art (Snerd) Mortimer had three hits. The winning Alan Jay team was led by manager Les Osbeck and Woody Woodward, both with four hits. Bill Cirillo and Lee Sonneberg had three hits each. Rudy Pribble was the winning pitcher.
On the other field, Blazing Irrigation continued their winning ways (4-0) with a 20-11 victory over the improved Buttonwood Bay team. Blazing Irrigation was led by Don (Slam-Bam) Cunningham and Norm Grubbs, who both had four hits, including a double and triple each. Harold Baucom added four singles to the attack. Alex (Wolverine) Gray added a home run and single. Buttonwood Bay had the Richardson brothers with three hits each. Jim Novis added a double and home run. Tony Caristo, Tom (Moose) Morissette, Dave Pohlman and Boots Dausovic (triple) were the other hitting stars.
Thursday the warm weather returned to the delight of the fans and players.
VFW 4300 (3-2) returned to the winner’s circle by narrowly beating the improved Buttonwood Bay team by a final score of 10-8. Chester (House of David) Johnson and Tom McNally (game-winning RBI) each had three hits. Keith Brey and Jim Polatty had key doubles. Five others had two hits each. John Kloet was the winning pitcher. The Buttonwood Bay team had spry 92-year-old Tony Caristo and Boots Dausovic (double and triple) with three hits each. Jack Grasso, Jim Munroe and three others had two hits apiece.
The other diamond had Blazing Irrigation (5-0) edging the Alan Jay Automotive Network team 11-10, scoring in the last inning. Blazing Irrigation had a big day from Alex Gray (double and home run) among his four hits. Don Cunningham notched three hits hits, Sam Crouse had a big game and Gallo Gonzalex was the winning pitcher. Alan Jay had a big day from Ted Griffith, who hit a triple and home run; Les Osbeck and Bill Cirillo both had three-hit games. “Wild” Bill Destefano had two doubles, and Ken Lloyd and Quintin Moore helped in the losing cause.
Hopefully the good weather will today and Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Come out and watch the old-timers live out their dreams at the Highland County Sports Complex.