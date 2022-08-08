SEBRING — Chances are you haven’t heard of Melioidosis, and that’s a good thing.
Thought to be confined to tropical climates, the rare disease includes symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. When caught early, it’s treatable with the right antibiotics. If not caught or properly treated, it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, and even death.
According to national news reports, approximately 12 United States residents contract the disease each year after traveling to places where the bacteria is endemic, such as parts of Australia, Thailand and both Central and South America, especially if they have cuts on their hands, feet or other parts of their skin.
The CDC announced at the end of July that the bacteria had been found in the continental United States, in the soil of the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease. Health and public safety officials have not determined how long it had been there, but believe it may be in other areas along the Gulf Coast.
So far, officially, it hasn’t shown up in Florida. Local officials have not encountered it or heard of any cases of it.
That’s good news to David Austin, Highlands County’s residential horticultural agent. He often tells people of the precautions they can take while doing residential agriculture to prevent catching anything.
“There’s a lot of things in the soil you can get,” Austin said, such as hammerhead worms, ticks, fire ant bites and snail mucus, which can also carry disease.
It’s also possible to get Listeria from commercially-grown leafy vegetables, often from lapses in hygiene practices in the fields and/or packing plants. Food safety is one reason people have turned to residential gardening.
General safety tips Austin gives to residential gardeners, hunters and others working with animals include keeping hands and feet covered and waterproof, washing often and keeping contaminants away from cuts.
Austin said people butchering wild hogs have to be careful of Brucellosis, which brings severe fatigue. He always wears gloves and is careful not to cut his skin.
Another local concern, he said, is bacteria and amoebas in warm freshwater, especially near grassy shorelines, that infect sinuses and brains. There are also skin infections people can get.
The Florida Department of Health advises people to avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater, hot springs or thermally polluted water such as water around power plants, and in any freshwater during periods of high temperature and low water levels.
People can also hold or clip their noses shut when engaged in water activities around lakes, rivers or hot springs, the Department of Health states. If they are in the water, they should also avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment.
When working in a garden, Austin recommends wearing gloves and close-toed shoes and washing your hands a lot, whether that means keeping a charged water hose handy or working near an outdoor spigot.
“That’s how you keep from getting colds,” Austin said: “They are mostly transmitted by touch.”
He said it’s when people begin to relax and forget their basic hygiene regimen that they are likely to catch something.