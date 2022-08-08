Soil from earthworms

A handful of soil created by earthworms is a rich and a great additive to any garden. Just remember to wash your hands thoroughly before you eat anything.

 COURTESY/IFAS COMMUNICATION

SEBRING — Chances are you haven’t heard of Melioidosis, and that’s a good thing.

Thought to be confined to tropical climates, the rare disease includes symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. When caught early, it’s treatable with the right antibiotics. If not caught or properly treated, it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, and even death.

