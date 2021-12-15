LAKE PLACID — Duke Energy Florida celebrated the addition of an 18-megawatt (MW) lithium battery site at the Lake Placid Solar Farm with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The battery’s site is within the 45 MW solar plant, which went live in December 2019 at 30 Walker Road.
The battery is the first of its kind and the largest to be installed in Duke Energy’s Florida’s solar plants. By the end of 2022, Duke will install five other batteries at other plants for a total of 50MW batteries across the state. The other sites are an 11MW battery in Trenton, an 8.25 MW in Micanopy, a 5.5 MW battery in Cape San Blas, a 5.5 MW in Jennings and a 3.5 MW in St. Petersburg.
Duke Communications Director Anna Gibbs stated the 18 MW battery lasts about two hours. When it’s dark out or raining, it will continue to generate energy. Lake Placid will be the only plant with the capability until the other sites receive their batteries. The battery’s life expectancy is about 10 years. It is more efficient for Duke to “bulk” build the batteries, Gibbs said.
Communication Relations Manager Nancy Dodd welcomed guests and went over safety protocols before heading out to the battery site. She said the Town of Lake Placid has always been good to Duke.
Dodd presented the Lake Placid Police Department’s Christmas Blessings campaign a check for $2,500. Captain Mark Schneider accepted the gift on behalf of Chief James Fansler. New officer Aaron Allred was also in attendance.
“We are very excited and proud to have Duke Energy’s generous donation to add to our community Christmas Blessings,” Fansler said later. “A huge thank you to Duke Energy from the Lake Placid Police Department.”
State Representative for District 55 Kaylee Tuck and her staff attended in addition to staff from Senator Ben Albritton’s office.
“You know, looking around this room, it’s no secret to anybody that rural communities often feel forgotten – like we’re the last on the list for a lot of things,” Tuck said. “So, to hear that this is the first of its kind in Florida is exciting. It’s a real privilege.”
Vice President of Government and Communication Relations Sharon Arroyo said the new battery storage system “is an important piece of adding renewables to our grid but also resiliency to our communities.”
Arroyo said with more than 180,000 solar panels over 380 acres can deliver power to 23,000 homes annually.
Wearing hard hats ad safety glasses, guests loaded into vans for a tour to the battery site in the solar field. A blue ribbon was cut to signify the official opening.