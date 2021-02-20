WAUCHULA —Duke Energy Florida broke ground this month on a large solar project in Wauchula. The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant will be located at the intersection of Maude Road and E. County Line Road.
The project is expected to be completed and on line by the end of 2021.
Ana Gibbs, Duke Corporate Communications, said the project will be about twice the size of Lake Placid's solar farm to the south. When completed and operational, the facility will produce nearly 75 megawatts. In comparison, Lake Placid's facility is 45 megawatts.
The farm will be cover 610 acres and have 235,000 tracking solar panels. Gibbs said the plant is capable of creating enough electricity to bring power to some 23,000 homes when the plant is at peak production.
The contractor at the scene is Wanzek. During construction, the project will bring in 200-300 temporary jobs. Gibbs it is too soon yet, but when they are ready to hire, it will be from local employment agencies. Once the plant is built, it will be owned, operated and maintained by Duke. The life span of a solar plant is about 30 years.
There is a cost with any new plant but customers won't feel it too badly.
“It will be under 50 cents per 1,000 kilowatt hour for the typical residential customer,” Gibbs said. “It wouldn't go into effect until the plant is in service and serving customers.”
Gibbs explained there were more benefits to the county besides tax benefits.
“There is no fuel charge because the plant is naturally charged by Florida sunshine,” she said.
As we all know, sunny Florida sometimes comes in the form of liquid sunshine and the solar panels do not charge at night.
“We have solar and combine natural gas to provide reliable power for when customers need it,” Gibbs said.
Duke has two additional 74.9 Megawatt plants in Hamilton and Columbia counties that are expected to come online in the spring.
The Duette Solar Power Plant, a 74.5 Megawatt plant in Manatee County is expected to be completed by the end of the year, while construction is expected to begin on a plant in Bay County sometime this year.
"Duke Energy Florida is delivering on what customers want: innovative, affordable and sustainable clean energy solutions," Duke Energy Florida president Melissa Seixas said. “We are committed to environmental stewardship and more fuel diversity. Customers can expect us to continue our expansion of solar energy for many years to come."