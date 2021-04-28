LAKE PLACID — Army National Guard soldiers visited with students at Lake Placid High School on Friday, April 23. A dozen or so soldiers from B. Battery, 3/116th Field Artillery Regiment, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade spent the morning showcasing their equipment and explaining their mission to students. Along with displaying several tactical vehicles, the soldiers explained their primary weapon system, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The HIMARS is a long-range mobile, precision fire launcher used to engage and defeat enemy artillery and equipment.
Also visiting were two Army National Guard recruiters, Staff Sergeant Valdes and Staff Sergeant Rodriguez from the Plant City office. The two recruiters briefed students on post-graduation options, and provided them with information on how they can fulfill their college plans while serving their country part-time.
Many students enjoyed learning about the different pieces of military equipment. In addition to having the opportunity to sit in them and imagine the experiences. They left with additional options to consider when planning their futures.
Anyone requiring additional information on serving part time and would like to speak to an Army National Guard recruiter may contact SSG Valdes at 813-285-8059.